Windows 11 survey says nearly 50% have problems with the new look

Windows 11 was unveiled two months ago, and since then, many have formed their opinions of the next-generation operating system via their Windows Insider experience with the preview builds, sifting through social media postings, or consuming Windows 11 news from media outlets.

Windows Report managed to capture a snippet of those opinions by conducting a consumer-perspective survey on Windows 11. The survey polled 11,097 people across 177 countries, including the US, India, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.

Windows 11 feedback is already flooding in

Windows 11 doesn't have an official release date yet, but it's reportedly rolling out in October for new, compatible PCs that hit the market (followed by a wider spread release next year).

Still, the public has already formed critical opinions of the next-generation OS, especially about Windows 11's new design. The most salient change is the Start Menu's migration to the center of the taskbar — File Explorer, the Edge browser and more are housed there, too. More than half (53%) believe the new design is "amazing," however, the remainder are not enthused about Windows' new look for various reasons.

About one-fifth believe Windows 11 is too similar to Windows 10, 13% don't like it at all and will not upgrade, 7% expected a bigger overhaul, and 6% believe the new design is a macOS clone.

Windows 11 survey (Image credit: Windows Report)

As for the 13% who refuse to upgrade because they dislike the new design, they're in luck. The Redmond-based tech giant is giving users the option to regress to Windows 10 if Windows 11 isn't their cup of tea, but only within the first 10 days of the upgrade.

Windows Report also asked its survey participants which aspect of Windows 11 catches their eye the most; 35% of respondents said the centered Start Menu is their favorite feature. About a quarter (26%) said that native support for Android apps is Windows 11's best feature. Eleven percent are enamored by the new OS' gaming-oriented features (DirectStorage API and auto HDR). Eight percent dig the new sound scheme while another 8% love the new multitasking features.

Windows 11 survey (Image credit: Windows Report)

Microsoft has been in hot water for its confusing Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 requirements for the Windows 11 upgrade, and this is reflected in Windows Report's survey. Nearly a third (34%) say their systems seemingly meet Windows 11's requirements, but they can't pass the PC Health Check app, a tool Microsoft rolled out to help users determine whether their devices are Windows 11 compatible.

Ten percent have no idea whether their PCs are Windows 11-compatible and another 13% know for a fact that their PCs do not qualify for an upgrade. As of this writing, the PC Health Check app is temporarily unavailable. The Redmond-based tech giant is revamping the tool to provide more clarity and technical details.

Windows Report (Image credit: Windows Report)

On the plus side, 44% say that their PCs meet the Windows 11 upgrade requirements.

According to the survey, the Redmond-based tech giant needs to do a better job at elucidating what a TPM chip (which you can learn about here) is. When Windows Report asked its respondents whether they planned on upgrading their TPM chip, 42% admitted that they have no idea what that is. Eighteen percent say their PC already has an up-to-date TPM chip. Fourteen percent say they don't know how to upgrade while another 14% say they'll just wait for Microsoft to widen the strict requirements.

Windows 11 (Image credit: Windows Report)

Only 4% said they'd either buy a Windows 11-ready laptop or purchase a TPM 2.0 motherboard.

Windows Report asked which functionalities in Windows 10 users would miss the most: 33% said none, 18% will miss the Snipping Tool and 15% will be wistful over Internet Explorer. Fifteen percent, 11% and 10% will miss Skype, Paint3D and OneNote, respectively. Six percent will pine for the 3D viewer.

Windows 11 survey (Image credit: Windows Report)

To read the survey in detail, click here. More than half (51%) of the respondents are Windows Insiders who have tested the preview builds. Thirty-two percent are not Windows Insiders and do not wish to join the program because they prefer stable builds.

Eleven percent are not Windows Insiders, but they plan to become a member to explore Windows 11 in its early stages.