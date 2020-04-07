Windows 10 update now 'bricking' PCs: What to do

The Windows 10 update problems we reported on last week have gotten much worse. It was bad enough when a group of Windows users was experiencing issues, but the number of complaints has skyrocketed in the last few days.

The offending update, Windows 10 KB4541335, is still optional, so the proportion of total Windows 10 users affected is very small. However, as Windows Latest reports, the problems caused by the update have gotten more severe, and there's no telling when a fix will arrive.

When we first covered these bugs, users were complaining about a range of issues. Some were more "mild", like high CPU usage when their laptop was asleep, while others were critical, like system shutdowns caused by the Blue Screen of Death. There were also complaints about games running poorly.

It's been a few weeks since the first complaints surfaced, so this is around the time when we'd happily inform you of a patch. But in this case, the problems have only gotten worse. Windows Latest gave us a grim update on how Windows 10 KB4541335 is progressing.

One user commented on Windows Latest that the update had "bricked" his computer for an entire night. He had to unplug the machine and uninstall the update to get things running again.

Another scary problem posted on Microsoft's forums caused a computer to stop reading the Windows 10 OS.

“On the last 2 occasions I installed the optional KB4541335, upon reboot, the machine reported NO Operating system could be found," one frustrated laptop owner wrote.

The Windows 10 KB4541335 update is also causing Wi-Fi problems and some people are having trouble connecting to the internet. More common complaints include poor system performance, higher than normal CPU and RAM usage, and complete system crashes.

Windows 10 KB4541335 issues: What to do

Unfortunately, the condition of the update hasn't changed much since we last wrote about it. Microsoft still says it isn't aware of any issues despite the range of online complaints (many of which are on the company's forum).

Keep in mind, this is an optional update, so fight the urge to download it if you haven't already. And don't worry about missing out on anything important -- the update is only meant to fix a problem with the Your Phone app and snags when trying to close apps.

If you already downloaded KB4541335, your best bet is to revert to a more stable version of Windows 10. To do this, go to Settings, click "Update and Security" and choose "Windows Update" from the left-side menu. From there, press "View update history" and click "Uninstall updates." Then, find KB4541335 and uninstall it.