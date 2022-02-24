This is the cheapest 14-inch MacBook Pro we've ever seen: Daily Deals

Get nearly £250 off the latest and greatest MacBook Pro

Right now, you can get £244 off the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and 1TB of SSD storage — knocking the price down to £2,155. That's a shockingly good price for this beast of a laptop.

The M1 Pro chipset inside rips through even the most power-intensive tasks with ease and has the efficiency stamina to give you a seriously impressive battery life, even with that gorgeous mini LED display at peak brightness.

Alongside this, you'll find a fiver off Dying Light 2, over £100 off the Razer Iskur gaming chair and much more.

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14 (1TB SSD): was £2,399 now £2,155 @ Currys

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14 (1TB SSD): was £2,399 now £2,155 @ Currys
The latest and greatest 14-inch MacBook Pro is now £244 off at Currys. This powerhouse starts with an 8-core M1 Pro chip (upgradeable to M1 Max), gorgeous mini LED display, 16GB RAM, 14-core GPU and 1TB of storage. 

Dying Light 2 Stay Human (PS4/PS5/Xbox Series): was £46 now £41 @ Currys with code SWNEXTDAY

Dying Light 2 Stay Human (PS4/PS5/Xbox Series): was £46 now £41 @ Currys with code SWNEXTDAY
Dying Light 2 is a survival-horror parkour in a massive, engaging world with great FPS controls, a great story (bar the ending) and some incredibly tension-building moments that you will remember for a long time.

Dell XPS 13 9310: was £1,060 now £899 @ Amazon

Dell XPS 13 9310: was £1,060 now £899 @ Amazon
This surprise 15% discount takes £161 off one of our favourite laptops. As per our thorough Dell XPS 13 review, it offers an attractive, premium design, great performance, springy, and comfortable keyboard. That's why we gave the Dell XPS 13 a 4.5 out of 5-stars rating and our coveted Editor's Choice award. The laptop in this deal totes a 13.4-inch (1920 x 1200) matte display, 2.4-GHz Intel Evo Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and a 256GB SSD.

Razer Iskur gaming chair: was £399 now £269 @ Amazon

Razer Iskur gaming chair: was £399 now £269 @ Amazon
Razer's gaming chair is not just an ergonomic dream for hardcore gamers, it's an ideal option for the WFH crowd too, thanks to its refined, minimal design. The steel-reinforced body is good for durability and the high density foam cushioning provides a good balance of support and comfort.

Jabra Elite 85t: was £219 now £129 @ Amazon

Jabra Elite 85t: was £219 now £129 @ Amazon
At £90 off, the Jabra Elite 85t are one of the best AirPods Pro alternatives to buy. They feature adjustable active noise-cancellation and HearThrough, up to 25 hours of battery life (with charging case) and IPX4 dust and water resistance.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land: was £49 now £42 @ ShopTo.net

Kirby and the Forgotten Land: was £49 now £42 @ ShopTo.net
Kirby's latest adventure is looking amazing on Switch — especially the strange new addition of being able to eat cars. Explore abandoned structures from a past civilisation and save the kidnapped Wardle Dees.

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.

Jason England
Jason England

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He specializes in finding the best deals to make sure you never pay more than you should for gadgets! Jason takes a particular interest in writing and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 