This $599 Surface Pro 7 with keyboard might be the deal of the year

The amazing Microsoft Surface deals we saw on Black Friday are sticking around long after the shopping event.

Microsoft is selling the base Surface Pro 7 (Core i3) with the Type Cover keyboard for just $599, which is the lowest price we've seen for this bundle.

If you want a bit more oomph, Microsoft also dropped the Surface Pro 7 with a Core i5 CPU and a 128GB SSD to just $799, down from $1,029. Doubling your storage to 256GB brings the price to $999, which is a total savings of $360 off the tablet and the Signature Type Cover accessory.

The Surface Pro 7 was released just a few months ago, so we'd be surprised if this deal sticks around for much longer.

Surface Pro 7 (Core i5) w/ keyboard: was $879 now $599

Microsoft is taking $280 off the Surface Pro 7 with a Core i3 CPU and 128GB of storage. This epic deal includes the Type Cover keyboard, a $130 accessory.

Surface Pro 7 (Core i5) w/ keyboard: was $1,029 now $799

If you want more power, Microsoft is selling the Core i5 version with the Type Cover keyboard for just $799. This model has a 128GB SSD and 8GB of RAM.

Surface Pro 7 (Core i5) w/ keyboard: was $1,359 now $999

If you can spend the extra $200, we recommend upping your storage to 256GB. Fortunately, Microsoft is selling this model for $360 off with the Signature Type Cover keyboard.

In our Surface Pro 7 review, we gave the tablet/laptop hybrid props for its speedy Intel 10th Gen processors and for gaining the long-requested USB-C port. The latter lets you quickly transfer data, charge other gadgets (like your smartphone) and even connect to a monitor without a dock.

While this latest model falls short of its predecessor in terms of battery life, it shares the same gorgeous premium chassis and vivid 12.3-inch display. The Surface Pro 7 remains a viable laptop replacement when paired with the super-comfortable Type Cover keyboard, which, if you grab this deal, comes included.

We recommend jumping on this deal soon, especially with the gift-giving season is upon us.