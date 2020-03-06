The best 2-in-1 laptop ever is now $365 off at Amazon

Leave it to Amazon to put other retailers to shame with its excellent laptop deals. For a limited time, you can get the best 2-in-1 laptop for a stellar price.

Amazon currently has the HP Spectre x360 13 with a Core i7 CPU for $934. Normally $1,299, that's $365 off and the second-lowest price we've seen yet for this HP laptop. It also undercuts Best Buy's current price by $65.

This is one of the best laptop deals out there right now.

The HP Spectre x360 is one of our favorite premium laptops and the best 2-in-1 you can buy. This model packs an Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

The HP Spectre X360 is one of the best laptops you can buy. This model on sale packs an Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

In our HP Spectre X360 review, we loved the convertible laptop's stunning design and bright, vivid display, which is surrounded by thin bezels. The HP Spectre X360 also impressed us with its epic battery life, which lasted 13 hours and 20 minutes in our Laptop Mag Battery Test. For these reasons, along with its fast overall performance, we gave the HP Spectre X360 a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award.

In one test, we opened 20 Google Chrome tabs with multiple streams and videos running in the background and the Spectre's performance didn't stutter.

At 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches and 2.7 pounds, the Spectre x360 is lighter but a bit thicker than the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (11.7 x 8.2 x 0.5 inches, 2.9 pounds).

When it comes to ports, the Spectre X360 13 features a USB Type-A port, a headphone/mic jack, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and a microSD card slot.

At $365 off, the HP Spectre X360 13 is an incredible value if you need a reliable 2-in-1 laptop as your daily driver.