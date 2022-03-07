The Acade1Up Simpsons arcade machine is back on sale for $399

Today, Arcade1Up's The Simpsons Arcade Machine is on sale for a stellar price at Walmart. This multiplayer arcade game cabinet makes a great addition to any game room or gift for retro gamers.

Right now, Walmart offers Arcade1Up's The Simpsons Arcade Machine for $399. That's $130 off its former price of $529 and the lowest price ever for this arcade cabinet. It's also one of the best gaming deals in town.

As an alternative, you can get the Arcade1UP Mortal Kombat Arcade Machine for $249 ($66 off).

This 2-in-1 arcade cabinet with riser includes the early '90s game, The Simpsons, and The Simpsons Bowling, released in 2000.

Arcade1Up is renowned for manufacturing the best retro arcade game machines. The Simpsons arcade cabinet includes two games — the early '90s video game, The Simpsons, along with The Simpsons Bowling, released in 2000.

Although we didn't test this arcade machine, Arcade1Up Simpsons reviews at Walmart rate it 4.2 out of 5 stars. Satisfied customers like its easy assembly and Wi-Fi support.

It has a custom-shaped design with a custom riser, 17-inch LCD screen, and real-feel arcade controls. It supports up to four players and offers Live Wi-Fi to play online with other arcade cabinet owners.

Whether you want to deck out your game room, surprise someone special, or expand your arcade cabinet collection, don't pass up this deal.