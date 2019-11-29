Take $50 off our favorite Chromebook for Black Friday

Black Friday is a special time in which products that never go on sale finally see a discount. Right now, you can get the Asus Chromebook Flip C434 for just $549. The Asus C434 Flip isn't just the best Chromebook, it's one of the strongest laptops in Asus's portfolio period.

Asus Chromebook Flip C434: was $599.99 now $549.99

Asus' premium 2-in-1 offers plenty of versatility thanks to a 360 degree hinge, snappy 3.4 GHz, Intel Core m3-8100y Processor and all-day battery life. While you won't be running demanding programs like Photoshop natively, the C434 makes up for it with it's responsive and effortless experience.View Deal

In our Asus Chromebook Flip C434 review, we found the laptop to be a perfect transition for users trying to get into Chrome OS. It's premium aluminum chassis, extensive battery life and vivid 1080p panel offer a luxurious laptop that is a cut above competing Chromebooks. While knocking $50 off the $600 price tag may not appear to be a killer deal, the C434 rarely gets any sort of price cut. If you're looking to dive into Chrome OS, there's never been a better time to buy our favorite Chromebook.

We expect this deal to tilt those on the fence about buying it, so grab it before the price shoots back up.

