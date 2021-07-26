Surprising Netflix leak hints PlayStation may support new gaming platform

Netflix's new gaming platform is official, after revealing it will offer games to subscribers at no additional cost with an initial focus on mobile games. Now, a new leak suggests PlayStation may offer a helping hand in kicking off the streaming giant's expansion into video games.



Spotted by BGR, data miner Steve Moser revealed images hidden in Netflix's iOS app, including pictures of concept PS5 controllers and Ghost of Tsushima. The post also showed a Netflix Game logo and a shark fin.

Ah, twitter’s white image background bites me again. Here is the “N Game” logo. $NFLX pic.twitter.com/7STZYQ6I7mJuly 15, 2021 See more

According to the leak, Netflix's upcoming game platform is currently under the working name of "Shark," hence the shark fin picture.



While the "Game" logo will most likely be what we see as one of the sections on the streaming platform's app, there is no explanation why PS5 controllers and the popular PlayStation exclusive would appear in the app. A few days after the post, Moser stated the images had been removed.

Netflix and Sony

Earlier this year, Netflix and Sony announced a multiyear movie deal starting in 2022, which gives the streaming service first dibs on films from Sony Pictures. Interestingly, one of these movies is the upcoming Uncharted film adaptation. However, this deal doesn't state anything to do with Netflix's gaming platform.



The leaked image of Ghost of Tsushima could be a teaser for an original TV show or film to come to Netflix, while the PS5 controllers could be one of the compatible devices that can be used once Netflix's gaming platform arrives. For now, it's all speculation, but Netflix would do well to team up with PlayStation.



Netflix already has popular gaming-based original TV shows under its belt, including The Witcher, Castlevania, and most recently Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. With a list of PlayStation exclusives as well, there's potential for the streaming giant to shine.



It could use the extra support, too. Netflix will already face major competition from Xbox Cloud Gaming, along with Google Stadia and Amazon Luna. As these services already offer a great selection of games, especially on Xbox Game Pass, Netflix will need to offer exclusive content if they aim to keep mobile gamers on its platform.