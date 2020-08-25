Surface Pro 7 with keyboard now $360 off in cheap tablet deal

Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 is one of the best tablets to consider when looking for an iPad Pro alternative. For a limited time, you can enjoy huge savings with this epic Surface Pro 7 bundle offer.

Currently, you can get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover for $599 at Best Buy. This bundle usually costs $959, so that's $360 in savings.

It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this Surface Pro 7 bundle and one of the best tablet deals available right now.

Surface Pro 7 w/ keyboard: was $959 now $599 @ Best Buy

This configuration Surface Pro 7 features a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Even better, it includes a Type Cover keyboard (a $129 value). For a limited time, it's $360 off its normal price. View Deal

With the Surface Type Cover keyboard attached, the Surface Pro 7 holds its own against some of today's best laptops.

This model Surface Pro 7 on sale packs a 12.3-inch PixelSense display, a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB SSD.

As we note in our Surface Pro 7 review, we were impressed by the tablet's premium design and bright, vivid display. The Surface Pro 7 earned an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars thanks in part to its overall speedy performance.

Design-wise the Surface Pro 7 looks almost identical to the Surface Pro 6. Just about the only difference is that it has a new USB-C port on the side.

Over its predecessor, the Surface Pro 7 is powered by Intel's latest 10th Gen Core i3 processor for a noticeable performance boost.

In one real-world testing, watching videos on the Surface Pro 7 was enjoyable. The tablet's 12.3-inch, 2736 x 1824-resolution touchscreen was remarkably bright, detailed and fairly vivid.

At 1.7 pounds and 0.3 inches thin (2.4 pounds with the keyboard attached), the Surface Pro 7 is on par with the weight and thinness of the Surface Pro 6. It's a tad heavier and thicker than its competitor, the 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro (1.4 pounds, 0.2 inches).

The Surface Pro 7 has a USB 3.1 Type-A port, a USB-C port, and a magnetic Surface Connect charging port. Microsoft also added a headphone jack and a microSD slot for your audio and file management needs.

So if you don't want to pay a premium price for an iPad Pro, this $599 Surface Pro 7 with Type cover is a more affordable alternative.