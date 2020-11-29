Stellar! This 32-inch Samsung curved gaming monitor plummets to $189

You can bet that Samsung knows its stuff when it comes to displays. The company makes some of the best gaming monitors you can buy. If you've been drooling over curved gaming monitors, but need something a little more budget-friendly, this incredible Samsung 32-inch monitor deal has your name on it.

If you've been eyeing monitors for the best Cyber Monday deals, get ready for this! Right now, you can get the Samsung 32-inch FHD Curved Multimedia Monitor for $189 at Walmart. Usually, this monitor is priced at $249, so that's a whole $60 off and one of the best prices we've seen for Cyber Monday gaming monitors.

Samsung 32-inch Curved Monitor deal

Samsung 32" FHD Curved monitor: was $249 now $189

The Samsung 32" FHD Curved Multimedia Monitor is perfect for gaming and streaming TV shows and movies. It's one of the most budget-friendly 32-inch Samsung monitors we've ever seen. View Deal

With a 1800R curvature, this 32-inch Samsung monitor ensures distortion-free viewing angles from one end to the next. Meanwhile, its widescreen design expands your field of view for an overall enveloping viewing experience. Not to mention, the monitor's built-in speakers completely immerse you in your game with the need for a headset.

When you're not gaming, the 32-inch curved gaming monitor still offers wide views for spreadsheets, which is life-saving for multitasking. It's the ideal monitor for writing documents, web browsing or streaming TV shows and movies, and it even comes with a remote for viewing and navigating from afar.

