Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones get $72 price cut — their biggest discount of the year

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones deliver excellent noise-cancellation and sound. And for a limited time, our favorite over-ear headphones are at a stellar price.

Amazon currently offers the Sony WH-1000XM4 for $278 — $72 off their normal price of $349. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen them go for outside of the holidays. In fact, it's one of the best headphone deals we've seen all season.

Best Buy has them for the same price.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $278 @ Amazon

Sony's WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones are a solid alternative to Bose's QC 45 headphones. They feature a comfortable, over-ear design, 40mm drivers, active noise cancellation, and up to 30-hours of battery life.

In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we found their excellent sound quality and light, comfortable frame impressive. We are also floored by their powerful noise-canceling functionality. We rate the Sony WH-1000XM4s 4.5 out of 5-stars and cosign them with our coveted Editor's Choice award.

Design-wise, the WH-1000XM4's relaxed fit and breathable aesthetics lets music lovers enjoy extended listening. With a weight of 8.9 ounces, the WH-1000XM4s is on par with the WH-1000XM3s and Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 — both weighing 9 ounces.

Sound-wise, the WH-1000XM4's dynamic soundstage and Sony's signature bass profile give them an edge over rival Bose headphones.

If you're looking for high-quality sound and noise-cancellation, the WH-1000XM4's are wise choice.