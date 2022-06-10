Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones return to stellar deal price of $278

Sony WH-1000XM4s are still among the best wireless headphones to buy. Despite being dethroned by the new $398 Sony WH-1000XM5s (opens in new tab), they provide excellent noise-cancellation and quality sound for less.

Currently, Amazon has the Sony WH-1000XM4 on sale for $278. Typically, they would set you back $350, so that's $72 in savings. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for these Sony headphones. It's also one of the best Prime Day-worthy headphones deals you can get at the moment.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $278 @ Amazon

For a limited time, save $72 on the excellent Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones. These Editor's Choice noise-cancelling ear cans block distractions, provide excellent sound and crystal clear phone calls. This is one of the best headphone deals we've seen all season.

Sony's WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones are a solid alternative to Bose's QC 45 headphones. They feature a comfortable, over-ear design, 40mm drivers, active noise cancellation, and up to 30-hours of battery life.

In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we found their excellent sound quality and light, comfortable frame impressive. We are also floored by their powerful noise-canceling functionality. We rate the Sony WH-1000XM4s 4.5 out of 5-stars and cosign them with our coveted Editor's Choice award.

Design-wise, the WH-1000XM4's relaxed fit and breathable aesthetics lets music lovers enjoy extended listening. With a weight of 8.9 ounces, the WH-1000XM4s is on par with the WH-1000XM3s and Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 — both weighing 9 ounces.

Sound-wise, the WH-1000XM4's dynamic soundstage and Sony's signature bass profile give them an edge over rival Bose headphones.

If you're looking for high-quality sound and noise-cancellation, the WH-1000XM4's are wise choice.