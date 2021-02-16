Snag Amazon's excellent Fire HD 10 tablet for just $95

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is one of the best budget tablets money can buy. So if you're bargain hunting for a tablet under $100, you'll like this deal.

Amazon continues to offer the Editor's Choice Fire HD 10 for $94.99. Normally, this 10.1-inch tablet retails for $149.99, so that's a $55 discount. It's a solid choice if you're bargain shopping for a cheap tablet with good performance.

Fire HD 10 tablet deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

Now $55 off, the Fire HD 10's has a bright, vivid display and speedy performance makes it a great entertainment tablet. It's a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable tablet that you can take everywhere. At $55 off, it's an even better value. View Deal

The Fire HD 10 packs a 10.1-inch 1080p display, 2-GHz octa-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It's one of the best tablets for the money.

In our Fire HD 10 review, we liked its bright, vivid screen and snappy performance. Though it doesn't support Google apps like Android tablets, we awarded it our Editor's Choice award for its stellar display and snappy performance.

The Fire HD 10 is bright and offers solid viewing angles. In real-world testing, playback was better than we expected for a budget tablet. It produces a max brightness of 403 nits, which is higher than the Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus (400 nits) and the Fire HD 8 (307 nits).

Performance-wise, the new Amazon Fire 10 is 30% faster than the previous model's, 1.8-GHz chip and the same 2GB of memory. When it comes to long battery life, the Fire HD 10 outlasts its siblings. Our Laptop Mag Battery Test took 13 hours and 45 minutes to drain the Fire HD 10, which is more than 3 hours longer than the 10:26 tablet average.

Like all Amazon devices, the Fire HD 10 has a hand-free Alexa voice assistant baked in. This lets you play and pause music, get local traffic reports, open apps, and set alarms on the Fire HD 10 using just your voice. When pit against competing for budget tablets, the Fire HD 10 has the best screen and fastest performance.

As an alternative, the Fire 7 tablet for $39.99 ($10 off) if you want to spend the least amount of money possible on a new Amazon tablet.