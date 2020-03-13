Sennheiser's new wireless earbuds sound like true AirPods Pro killers

Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless are the best-sounding earbuds on the market, but they aren't without faults. The Momentum True Wireless 2, announced today, promises to fix those problems while maintaining the same sonic qualities of the previous version.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 bring several major improvements, including active noise cancellation, longer battery life and a smaller design. You get all of these enhancements without spending extra; The Momentum True Wireless 2 cost $299, the same as their predecessors.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 price and availability

The Momentum True Wireless 2 will go on sale in April in black with a ceramic white version arriving "at a later point." The buds will cost $299, or the same price as their predecessors, which are now on sale for $200.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2

The highlight of the new model is the addition of ANC to drown out ambient sounds so you can focus on your music. This is reason enough for a lot of people to upgrade to the new models, as the previous versions relied on passive noise reduction.

Active noise cancellation is, well, active, which means it requires power. Yet Sennheiser somehow found a way to increase battery life to 7 hours (up from 4 hours). Competitors like the Master and Dynamic MW07 Plus endure for 10 hours on a charge, but the Momentum True Wireless 2 still top the average (and the AirPods Pro measly 4.5 hours).

Oh, and that''s on the buds themselves. You get three extra charges with the case, so you're looking at 28 hours of juice when the earbuds and case are both topped off.

You'll get ANC and longer battery life, all in a smaller package. The new design looks very similar to the previous but the buds are now 2mm smaller so they should fit better for those with small ears. Apart from the size, the buds look familiar and employ a touch panel for adjusting controls. They come with an audio passthrough mode and are IPX4 rated so don't worry about using them outside or at the gym.

On the audio front, the Momentum True Wireless 2 will support Bluetooth 5.1, AAC, and AptX standards. If they sound anything like the previous models, then expect excellent sound quality.

This seems great on paper but it could all unravel if the Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds don't deliver in person. We're looking forward to testing these to see how effective the noise canceling is, and what tole it takes on that ambitious battery life estimate.