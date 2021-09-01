Samsung's next laptop may boast a 17-inch foldable OLED display

Samsung is no stranger to foldable devices, with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 being its latest folding creations. The tech giant isn't just looking to fold smartphones in half, however, as its next Galaxy Book laptop may boast a 17-inch foldable OLED display.



Samsung may soon unveil a foldable laptop that aims to act as a hybrid between a tablet and a laptop. According to a recent leak, it's expected to be dubbed the "Samsung Galaxy Book Fold 17."

Posted by notable insider Ice Universe, the leaker only teased the name of the foldable device. This isn't the first we've heard of the company's 17-inch foldable laptop, as Samsung Display already showed off a concept of the super-sized foldable OLED display at SID Display Week 2021.



The showcase revealed concepts of what the Galaxy Book Fold 17 could feature, including an OLED screen that aims to be similar to a tablet when folded in a 4:3 ratio and a PC monitor when unfolded, along with new Under Panel Camera (UPC) technology that "secures camera functions by increasing the transmittance of the panel part where the camera module is located."

(Image credit: Samsung)

Foldable laptop competition

While Samsung may be gearing up to unveil the rumored Galaxy Book Fold 17, Lenovo already beat it to the punch with the world's first foldable PC: the ThinkPad X1 Fold. Launched in late 2020, we found the ThinkPad had a truly innovative design, superb build quality, and a breathtaking OLED display. Unfortunately, it was let down by middling performance and software quirks.



Samsung wasn't the first to release a foldable smartphone, but its Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip series are among the best foldables around. With the tech giant's expertise in folding devices, the Galaxy Book Fold 17 is shaping up to be a laptop to keep an eye on.



Plus, the foldable laptop may boast Samsung and AMD's next-generation Exynos chip, which is rumored to be featured in an upcoming Galaxy laptop. According to sources speaking to Korea Economic Daily, the upcoming laptop processor from Samsung will use 5-nanometer processing technology, offering everything from improved functionality, battery efficiency, and “extraordinary computing power.



Samsung has yet to officially announce a Galaxy Book Fold, so take this all with a pinch of salt. In the meantime, check out all you need to know on the company's most recent foldables: the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.