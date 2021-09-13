Samsung Week on Amazon takes up to $350 off select Galaxy devices

Samsung Week on Amazon is in now full swing with weeklong deals on Samsung laptops, tablets and accessories. So if you don't want to wait for next week's Discover Samsung savings event, you can shop the best Samsung deals right now.

Today's Samsung Week on Amazon deal of the day, offers the Galaxy Buds Live for $105. Typically, they retail for $170, so that's $65 off their normal price.

This sets a new record low price for these Samsung truly wireless earbuds. It's also one of the best headphone deals we've seen all year.

Samsung Week on Amazon deals

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $170 now $105 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are $65 for Samsung Week on Amazon. Truly wireless earbuds pack balance, spacious audio and extra-long battery life into a bean-shaped ergonomic design. For a limited time, they're $30 off which is the lowest price we've ever seen for these wireless earbuds. View Deal

In our Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review, we praise the earbuds' balanced, spacious audio quality and extra-long battery life. We also like their eye-catching design and give them an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

During testing, setting up the Galaxy Buds Live to a Samsung Galaxy phone was on par with AirPods' near-instant iPhone pairing. Opening the case automatically puts the earbuds into pairing mode.

The Galaxy Buds Live are a budget-friendly choice if you're looking for a cheaper AirPods Pro alternative.

Looking for Samsung's newest Galaxy earbuds? Amazon also offers the Galaxy Buds 2 with Smart Tag for $149.99 ($30 off). We crowned the Galaxy Buds 2 with our Editor's Choice award for their comfortable design, great sound and powerful noise-cancelling.

Samsung Week on Amazon ends September 19, stock permitting.

More Samsung Week on Amazon deals

Samsung Galaxy Buds

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 w/ Free SmartTag: was $180 now $150 @ Amazon

Save $30 on the excellent Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 with SmartTag bundle. The Galaxy Buds 2 alone retail for $150, so the SmartTag is basically free. If you various color options, power and comfort are important to you, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are a solid buy. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

During Samsung Week on Amazon, save $50 on the Editor's Choice Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus. They feature a 2-way speaker, rich AKG sound and an adaptive 3-mic system for crystal clear calls. Now just under $100, the Galaxy Buds Plus are a wise choice if you don't want to spend a fortune on earbuds. View Deal

Galaxy Book

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro: was $1,199 now $999 @ Amazon

At $200 off, the Galaxy Book Pro is a tremendous value. One of the best portable 15-inch laptops around, it packs a 15.6-inch AMOLED display and a rated battery life of 20 hours. The laptop in this deal is configured with an 2.8-GHz Intel Core i7-1165G7 4-core CPU, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook: was $999 now $699 @ Amazon Save $300 on the Galaxy Chromebook during Samsung Week on Amazon. It features a 4K (3840 x 2160) OLED display razor-thin, aluminum design and built-in S Pen. Under the hood, it houses a 1.6-GHz Intel Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. View Deal

Galaxy Tab

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4: was $229 now $179 @ Amazon

Samsung Week on Amazon takes $50 off the Galaxy Tab A7 10.4. This 10.4-inch tablet is a solid choice if you want to upgrade mom's entertainment experience. The Galaxy Tab A7's ultra-widescreen display and Dolby Atmos surround-sound quad speakers makes streaming content come to life.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (512GB): was $829 now $659 @ Amazon

The 512GB model Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi tablet is $170 off during Samsung Week on Amazon. The Galaxy Tab S7 has a gorgeous 11-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel IPS display, a snappy Snapdragon 865+ processor and it comes with an S Pen.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (256GB): was $929 now $779 @ Amazon

Amazon is taking $150 off the 256 GB model With the best display on any tablet (yes, even better than the iPad Pro), the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is the ultimate slate for consuming content. It also has a fantastic S Pen and a comfortable Book Cover keyboard (optional).View Deal

Galaxy Phone

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Unlocked: was $1,799 now $1,599 @ Amazon

Samsung Week on Amazon knocks $200 off the Editor's Choice, Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Unlocked. We rate it 4 out of 5 stars for its unique, useful design, vivid display, stellar camera array, and IPX8 water resistance. Specs-wise, it packs a 6.2-inch (2,268 x 832) 120Hz Adaptive Super AMOLED cover display and 7.6-inch (2,208 x 1,768) 120Hz Adaptive Super AMOLED internal screen. Powering the device is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 processor CPU couple with 12GB of RAM. For your storage needs, there's 256GB of storage on board.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G: was $999 now $925 @ Amazon

Save $75 on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G phone during Amazon's Samsung Week savings event. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G features a 6.7 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2640 x 1080) main screen at 120Hz and a 1.9 inch Super AMOLED (260 x 512) cover screen. It houses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 octa-core CPU coupled, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Unlocked: was $1,249 now @ $949 Amazon

Now $300 off, the 256GB model Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is at its best price yet. It packs everything we love about the Galaxy S21 into a bigger body. It bumps you up to a 6.8-inch display, 12GB of RAM, and a high capacity 5,000mAh battery. Content creators will benefit from the S21 Ultra's pro-grade camera which captures 108MP photos and records 8K video. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G Unlocked: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

Save $200 off the factory unlocked Galaxy Note 20 5G phone during Samsung Week on Amazon. It has a 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080) Super AMOLED Plus 60Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 8-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. View Deal