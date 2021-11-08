Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 leak shows Snapdragon 898 processor power

Samsung's rumored Galaxy Tab S8 is expected to arrive alongside the Galaxy S22 in early 2022. But a Geekbench leak offers a sneak peek at the upcoming flagship tablet's processing power. What's more, it's tipped to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 898 chip.



A new Samsung device was spotted in the Geekbench database that is expected to be the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus with 5G support, revealing potential specs for the upcoming tablet. According to the listing, the Galaxy Tab S8 scored a single-core score of 1,211 and a multi-core score of 3,193.

As spotted by SamMobile, Samsung's S8 tablet lineup is expected to include the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The listing reportedly shows details about the Plus variant, stating it will have 8GB of RAM and will run Android 12.



As for the 898 Snapdragon processor, the alleged Geekbench score shows the chip is miles ahead of its predecessors. Galaxy tablets are already among the best tablets on the market, but the next-gen processor may stand a better chance against Apple's iPad models. However, the listing is to be believed, Qualcomm's next chip still appears to be falling behind the competition.



Putting the Geekbench score into context, the Xiaomi Pad 5 achieved a multi-core score of 2,614 (Snapdragon 860), while the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus scored 2,910 (Snapdragon 865+). The iPad Air (2020) scored 4,262 (A14 Bionic), the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ achieved 4,825 (Core i5-1135G7), while the latest M1 iPad Pro scored 7,298.



Earlier this year, reliable Twitter leaker @UniverseIce posted about the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and Ultra variants, stating the Galaxy Tab Plus will pack a 10,090mAh battery (just like its predecessor) while the Ultra variant will sport an 11,500mAh battery. However, SamMobile also stated we could see a 14,000mAh battery powering the Ultra.



While we expect the launch of Samsung's next flagship tablet to be on the horizon, the South Korean tech giant has yet to officially announce the Galaxy Tab S8. Other rumors claim we may see Samsung's Exynos 2200 chip instead of the Snapdragon 898 in select S8 tablets, so be sure to take this in with a pinch of salt.