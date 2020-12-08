Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 revisits all-time low price of $149 in cheap tablet deal

The Galaxy Tab A7 is among Samsung affordable mid-range tablets. For a limited time, it's back at its lowest price ever which makes it an even greater value.

Currently, Best Buy has the Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 on sale for just $149.99. That's $80 off its $229.99 normal price and the lowest price we've ever seen for this Samsung tablet. This is the same price it hit on Black Friday and one of the best tablet deals we've seen all year.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 deal

If you're looking for a no frills tablet for gaming and watching movies, the Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 is a solid choice.

The tablet in this deal features a 10.4-inch (2000 x 1200) display, Snapdragon 662 octa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of microSD expandable storage.

In our Galaxy Tab A7 10.1 review, we liked the tablet's colorful display and Dolby Atmos quad speakers. We also found its battery life impressive — it lasted 13 hours and 13 minutes in our Laptop Mag Battery test.

We also listened to “Blinding Lights'' by The Weeknd on the Galaxy Tab A7, and the snappy synth-pop tune was finely tuned, clear and loud. The tablet's Dolby Atmos quad-speaker system delivers enough sound to fill a medium-sized room.

At 9.8 x 6.2 x 0.3 inches, the one-pound Galaxy Tab A7 is similar in thickness but heavier than the Amazon Fire HD 8 (0.4 inches, 0.8 pounds) and the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus (0.3 inches, 0.6 pounds). Connectivity-wise, the Galaxy Tab A7 offers a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm jack. There's also a MicroSD slot on board that supports up to 1TB if you need more storage.

Best Buy didn't put an expiration date on this deal, so we recommend you take advantage of it while you still can.