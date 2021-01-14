Samsung Galaxy S21 pre-order deal: Save up to $700 with eligible trade-in

Samsung Galaxy S21 preorder deals are now live at Samsung's official online store. The Korean tech giant's latest flagship 5G phone comes in three versions— the 6.2-inch Galaxy 21 starting from $799.99, the 6.7-inch Galaxy S21+ from $999.99, and the 6.8-inch Galaxy S21+ Ultra from $1,199.99. However, Samsung has an incentive that lets you own its new handset for a fraction of the price.

For a limited time, you can get the base model Samsung Galaxy S21 starting from $99.99 when you preorder the phone from Samsung. That's $700 off its normal price and one of the best phone deals out there. Even better, Samsung is tossing in a $100 credit to spend on accessories for your new Galaxy S21. To get this deal, you must trade-in an eligible Samsung, Apple or Google phone.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Pre-order deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 Pre-order: Up to $700 off @ Samsung

Preorder the new Galaxy S21 unlocked from Samsung and get up to $700 off with eligible trade-in device. It features a 6.2-inch, (2400 x 1080) 120Hz AMOLED 2X display, Snapdragon 888 octa-core CPU, 8GB or RAM and 128GB of ample storage. The phone's rear quad camera consists of 12MP AF (f/1.8), ultra wide: 12MP (f/2.2), and telephoto: 64MP (f/2.0) lenses with 30x zoom. View Deal

Newer phones like the iPhone 12, Galaxy S20, and Galaxy Note 20 series have the highest trade-in value. Previous gen phones like the iPhone SE, Galaxy S7 or Pixel 3a in good condition can net you between $200 to $550 off. And if your trade-in phone has a cracked screen, Samsung will give between $50 to $550 off depending on the model.

Samsung manufacturers some of the industry's best phones and the Galaxy S21 is the brand's most powerful device yet.

Although we didn't test this phone, in our Galaxy S20 FE review, we liked its bright, 120Hz display, versatile camera, and overall excellent performance.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S21 ship by January 27 ahead of the phone's January 29 release date.