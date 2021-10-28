As October comes to a close, Samsung Black Friday deals are starting early at Samsung and several retailers. If you're a bargain shopper, chances are you'll be checking out the best Black Friday deals.

Black Friday 2021 is still weeks away, however, early Samsung Black Friday deals are rolling out this week. It's not too early to save on Galaxy Book, Galaxy Tab and Galaxy Phone as well as Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Watch wearables.

We're currently seeing Black Friday-worthy prices with the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem this season.

Shop: Samsung's entire sale

Samsung's entire sale Black Friday deals 2021— best sales at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more

So if you want to score big savings on your next investment, you've come to the right place. We'll be compiling a list of the best Black Friday Samsung Galaxy deals below to help you save.

Black Friday falls on November 26 and we expect to see tons of deals on today's most coveted tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday deals 2021 hub for the best holiday discounts.

From Samsung laptop to smartwatches, here are the best Black Friday Samsung deals happening right now.

Best Samsung Black Friday deals right now

Samsung Black Friday deals — Galaxy Book

Image Samsung Galaxy Book Pro: was $1,099 now $840 @ Amazon



Image Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon

If you're looking for a budget laptop, at $50 off — the Galaxy Chromebook Go has never been cheaper. The laptop in this deal has a 14-inch (1366 x 768) display, 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage built-in. Samsung rates the Galaxy Book Go's battery life at 12 hours for use all day long.



Image Samsung Galaxy Chromebook: was $999 now $679 @ Amazon



Image Samsung Chromebook 4: was $299 now $87 @ Walmart



Samsung Black Friday deals — Galaxy Tab

Image Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: was $159 now $129 @ Amazon



Image Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: was $599 now $465 @ Amazon



Image Samsung Galaxy Tab S7: was $729 now $650 @ Amazon



Image Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus: was $849 now $749 @ Amazon



Samsung Black Friday deals — PC & TV Monitors

Image Samsung Odyssey CRG5 24-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: was $279 now $169 @ Samsung



Image Samsung SJ55W 34-inch Ultra WQHD Monitor: was $429 now $360 @ Amazon



Image Samsung QLED 4K TVs: up to $1,700 off @ Samsung



Samsung Black Friday deals — Galaxy Buds

Image Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was $149 now $129 @ Walmart



Image Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: was $199 now $146 @ Amazon

Amazon is slashing $53 off the Samsung Galaxy Pro true wireless earbuds. Design-wise, the Galaxy Buds Pro are a mashup of the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Plus. They feature active noise-cancellation, IPX7 water-resistance and touch controls. Boasting a comfortable design and studio sound quality, the Galaxy Buds Pro among the industry's best headphones.



Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $169 now $115 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are currently $54 off on Amazon. These truly wireless earbuds pack balance, spacious audio and extra-long battery life into a bean-shaped ergonomic design. View Deal

Image Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon



Samsung Black Friday deals — Galaxy Phone

Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Unlocked: was $1,049 now $949 @ Samsung



Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Unlocked: up to $900 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Get up to $900 in instant trade-in credits when you buy the Editor's Choice, Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Unlocked from Samsung. We rate it 4 out of 5 stars for its unique, useful design, vivid display, stellar camera array, and IPX8 water resistance. Specs-wise, it packs a 6.2-inch (2,268 x 832) 120Hz Adaptive Super AMOLED cover display and 7.6-inch (2,208 x 1,768) 120Hz Adaptive Super AMOLED internal screen. Powering the device is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 processor CPU couple with 12GB of RAM. For your storage needs, there's 256GB of storage on board.



Image Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Unlocked: was $1,249 now up to $600 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung



Samsung Black Friday deals — Galaxy Watch

Image Samsung Galaxy Watch (44mm) w/ Bonus: was $279 now $249 @ Amazon

