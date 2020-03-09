PS5 will seduce gamers with this 'incredible' visual enhancement

Ding ding! The Xbox Series X and PS5 are in the boxing ring again, and this time, Sony's next-gen console is pulling out powerful punches with a game-changing visual advancement called "incredible" by developer Luca Dalco, TechRadar reported.

We already know Sony is seducing gamers into its lair with reports of PS5's stunning 8K visuals, but Dalco -- one of the minds behind psychological thriller The Town of Light and the upcoming horror game Martha is Dead -- fed our salivating curiosities with more information about the PS5's resolution.

"PS5 will allow us to use an incredible Texel density, up to 4096px/m – that means the visual will be fully detailed also in higher resolutions," Dalco told Official Playstation Magazine (via Metro).

To dissect Dalco's quote, "texel" is portmanteau of "texture element," also known as texture pixel, which is a fundamental unit of a texture map. With Dalco touting the PS5's "incredible" texel density, he is referring to the high level of rich and distinct detail that the next-gen console will offer.

"It’s one of the most important advances in visual capacity that we were waiting for,” Dalco said. “We worked a lot in order to use the highest-resolution textures as possible also on PS4."

Dalco added that he's excited for the photorealistic visuals that next-generation hardware will bring for developers like himself to materialize their visions into life. As the PS5 release date tip-toes closer, more developers are spilling the beans about the highly-anticipated console.

Bruce Stanley, former creative director for the post-apocalyptic favorite The Last of Us, gushed about the next-gen consoles' (both PS5 and Xbox Series X) ability to render hair.

"It’s always been really difficult to make really good hair," Stanley told IGN. "And then hair responding to different environments – hair and water, hair and wind, hair and hair gel, are all reactions that can be processed."

Sony is still hush-hush about the PS5, but rumor has it that the console will cost you a pretty penny. While we wait for an official announcement on specs for the PS5, you may want to consider getting a new TV -- all that graphical power can't possibly live up to its fullest potential if you're sporting an obsolete set in your gaming room.