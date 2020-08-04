PS5 price leaks — Here's how much it could cost

For some gamers, all that is left to know about the PS5 and Xbox Series X is how much they will cost. We've seen a wide range of prices being speculated by experts and fans alike, from four-digit figures down to $300.

Most people, however, put the price at around $400 to $500, which could be right on the money if a preorder page from a French retailer is accurate. Carrefour, one of the largest retailers in France, briefly launched a PS5 preorder page complete with pricing before swiftly removing it. French tech site PhonAndroid acted quickly, taking screenshots of all the relevant pages before they vanished.

At Carrefour, the PS5 Digital Edition was priced at €399 while the regular PS5 (with disc slot) cost €499. Convert those figures to USD and we're looking at $470 for the cheaper model and $587 for the regular one. Keep in mind, however, that extrapolating the US pricing isn't as simple as converting currency because the French website includes VAT, a value-added tax.

(Image credit: Carrefour via PhonAndroid)

When you look at the PS4 pricing, the current-gen console cost $399 in the US, €399 in the EU and £349 in the UK at launch. Using the same pricing structure, it can be deduced that the PS5 will cost $399 in the US for the digital edition and $499 for the regular version.

If this leak is accurate, then it gives us the best idea so far about how much the PS5 will cost. The accessories, on the other hand, remain a mystery as they were all suspiciously listed at €49.90. That price makes sense for the controller but we'd be surprised if the HD camera, headphones and controller charging station were the same price.

There have been endless leaks and speculation about the PS5's price, and most of it can be dismissed as hearsay. This particular leak feels a bit different. When customers spotted the product listings, Carrefour was quick to remove them, which suggests it was hiding secretive information.

Whether this leak is legit or not, we should be getting official pricing for the PS5 and Xbox Series X in the coming weeks. After all, the consoles are just a few months away from being released.