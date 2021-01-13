PS5 exclusive games get release dates: GhostWire: Tokyo, Stray and more

Sony had plenty to show off at CES 2021 , but in a blink-and-you-might-miss-it moment, release dates for upcoming PS5 titles were revealed. Luckily, PS5 owners have quite a few to look forward to in 2021 (fingers crossed for no delays).

First-party PlayStation 5 titles Horizon: Forbidden West and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart are still expected to land sometime in 2021, but now we know Tango Gameworks’ hugely anticipated GhostWire: Tokyo is expected to release in October 2021, along with Annapurna Interactive’s intriguing cat game Stray.

What do you have to look forward to much sooner? Third-person psychological horror-shooter Returnal is set to release March 19, 2021, along with the whimsical action-adventure title Kena: Bridge of Spirits in March; supernatural adventure game Little Devil Inside in June; and trippy sci-fi game Solar Ash in July.



Those looking forward to Capcom’s Pragmata will now, unfortunately, have to wait until 2023 to find out exactly what is going on in its strange announcement trailer. However, Square Enix’s mysterious Project Athia is set to be released in January 2022.



Along with the PS5’s list of launch titles, including Demon’s Souls , Astro’s Playroom and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — which Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan stated in “the best launch lineup in PlayStation history” — there are plenty of games to look forward to this year. And in even better news, it should be much easier to snag a PS5 this year for those still trying to buy the latest console.



For now, we’ll look forward to Hitman 3 landing on January 20.