Prime Day noise cancelling headphones deal! Sony earbuds crash to $78

We just found one of the best Prime Day noise-cancelling headphones deal during this discount frenzy. A pair of Sony WF-SP800N in-ear headphones are now $78 on Amazon, a big drop from its original price of $198.

The Sony WF-SP800N in-ear, noise-cancelling headphones are particularly ideal for active users: the brave among us who love to work out, jog and exercise. It is sweat-proof and splash-proof; it's also easy to clean. The battery life is another huge selling point; it lasts up to 26 hours on a charge (with carrying case).

The design is stylish and comfortable; it's also sweat-proof and splash-proof, so you don't have to worry about damaging your earbuds while you workout. The noise cancellation performance lets users get "deep into the zone" to focus on what really matters. The built-in microphone provides clear-sounding, hands-free calls; plus, it's compatible with your voice assistant

Touch-sensor controls lets users play songs, skip tracks, control volume, activate your voice assistant and answer phone calls. With the carrying case handy, the The Sony WF-SP800N earbuds offer up to 13 hours of battery life with noise cancellation on, but up to 26 hours with noise cancellation disabled. On top of that, 10 minutes of quick charging gets you up to an hour of music playback (with NC on).



