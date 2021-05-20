PlayStation Studios’ Steam page suggests more PC ports are coming — what do we expect to see?

The Sony PlayStation Studios Steam curator page suggests gamers may see more PC ports coming soon.



At the moment, PC users have been enjoying awesome PS4 ports including Horizon: Zero Dawn, Predator: Hunting Grounds, and the most recently released Days Gone. According to the page, that list is set to expand, meaning gamers could see some more titles — potentially even PS5 games — get PC ports.

Pop on over to the About section and you will find 44 items listed under the "My Games" section (previously up from 41 items). However, when you look at the games visible in the featured section, there are only 24 items, including DLC.

PlayStation Studios PC Ports: The likely options

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

It’s been no secret that PlayStation is keen to bring more first-party titles to the PC. Sony’s 2020 corporate report stated the company’s intent to expand the library “in order to promote further growth in our profitability."

Not only that, but in February 2021, Sony Interactive Entertainment’s President Jim Ryan told GQ that bringing these titles to PC is an “opportunity to expose those great games to a wider audience.”

So, what can we expect? Of course, this is all speculation, but PlayStation is walking that fine line between giving some titles a wider audience and keeping its biggest system sellers as exclusive games.

With that in mind, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the likes of Dreams, The Last Guardian, Detroit: Become Human, and maybe some VR ports to promote the upcoming PSVR 2 .

Beyond this, it wouldn’t take too much effort to bring some PlayStation classics to PC — maybe the likes of Jak and Daxter, the Uncharted trilogy, PaRappa The Rapper, or even Wipeout.

If the company is feeling especially generous, Insomniac may come to the party with the PS5's remastered Spider-Man.

PlayStation Studios PC Ports: The dream choices

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

And now, the big bets. There is a slew of games that Sony is probably going to laugh at the idea of bringing to the PC, but let’s dream big!

One big port announcement would be God of War. Kratos is one of Sony’s biggest stars and with God of War Ragnarok releasing soon (now expected to be delayed to 2022), a PC port could really make the father/son adventure really sing.

Then, you have the ‘never ever happen’ list. If you have your hopes high for The Last of Us Part 2, Ghost of Tsushima, Ratchet and Clank, or Gran Turismo, then you may want to temper your expectations. Any real core system sellers for PlayStation are likely to not make the jump, no matter how much you wish for them.

For those demanding Bloodborne, our sister site Gamesradar reported rumors as debunked a while ago.