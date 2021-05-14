God of War PS5 reportedly delayed — could be pushed back to 2022

Sony’s PS5 is finally starting to see more exclusive titles, such as Returnal and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, come to the next-gen platform. While gamers were expecting more big hitters in 2021, Kratos and Atreus may not make it this year.



According to Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, Santa Monica Studio’s God of War Ragnarök has reportedly been delayed, with the PS5 game potentially being pushed back to 2022.

Spotted by Game Rant, Schreier stated in a tweet that he believes God of War PS5 had been delayed months ago internally, and we can expect an announcement from the company (or from Sony directly) soon. Schreier is known to be a trusted insider in the video games industry, so we wouldn’t be surprised to hear an official statement down the line.



Initially, the sequel to the PS4’s highly-acclaimed God of War (2018) was set to launch sometime in 2021. This was expected to be toward the holiday season, seeing as we had not heard anything about the exclusive PS5 title since the announcement in 2020. Now, a 2022 release date is looking more likely.

Delayed PS5 games

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first PS5 game to be delayed. PS5-exclusive Deathloop was initially expected to launch at the end of 2020, but after two delays, the release date was pushed back to September 14



The upcoming zombie co-op shooter and Left 4 Dead successor Back 4 Blood was expected to be released this summer but is now launching on October 12.



Another victim of PS5 game delays is indie title Kena: Bridge of Spirits, which was meant to be released in March but was pushed back to August 24.



There’s also Capcom’s bizarre sci-fi action-adventure game Pragmata that won’t be released until 2023, along with WB Games Montréal’s Gotham Knights, now arriving in 2022.



With God of War likely being delayed, Guerrilla Games ’ Horizon Forbidden West may be next on the list. However, so far, gamers can still look forward to it in 2021, as there has been no mention of adjusted release dates (fingers crossed).