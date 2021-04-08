Deathloop is trapped in a delay loop -- now pushed back to September

PS5-exclusive Deathloop was initially expected to launch at the end of 2020, but after two delays, the release date has been pushed back to September 14. Developer Arkane Studios announced this through Twitter, claiming "we're committed to quality and preserving our team's ambitions."

The statement also details "ensuring the health and safety of everyone at Arkane." This could mean that one of the reasons for deciding to delay the game by five months is to avoid crunch. After the bad press surrounding Cyberpunk 2077, it's unsurprising that such a large game would want to avoid a similarly disastrous launch.

Game delays are both a curse and a blessing. On one hand, it usually ensures the game will be better than it would have been if it launched early. On the other hand, it implies that development isn't going as smoothly as fans would hope, and it can sometimes lead to development hell.

Deathloop is being developed by Arkane Studios and published by Bethesda. It's going to launch as a limited time exclusive on PS5 and PC, and even though Microsoft purchased Bethesda, the company has promised to keep true to the deal Bethesda made with Sony.

Arkane is beloved for its work on Dishonored and Prey, games which occupy the niche immersive sim genre. The team promises this delay will allow the team to create a "fun, stylish, and mind-bending player experience."