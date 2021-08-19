Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro fast-charging may be nearly twice as fast as Pixel 5a

Google's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro should arrive in early October. But while the rumor mill and Google itself have given us plenty of details about the new flagships, there is still more to know.

The team at 91Mobiles has the latest leak, which indicates that Google will finally deliver more modern fast-charging in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro with support for 33W charging.

OnePlus 9 owners may be looking at their 65W chargers and chuckling at this news, but at nearly double the current 18W charging found in Google's phones like the Pixel 5a, 33W is a major upgrade.

This comes on the back of the news that Google will no longer be including a charger in the box with its phones, following the lead of Apple and Samsung. Doing this precisely as you move to support faster charging on your devices, meaning those old chargers you have won't deliver top performance. It definitely adds insult to injury. If this rumor is true, hopefully Google also follows Apple and Samsung in offering its fast-charger at a reasonable price after launch.

That wasn't the entirety of the leak, the same tipster also indicated that the mysterious Pixel Fold has been delayed with no launch timeline in sight. Given the extent of the Pixel 6 leaks and the minimal concrete leaks we've seen on the Pixel Fold this isn't surprising. But if you were hoping for a Pixel Fold reveal this year, it seems unlikely.