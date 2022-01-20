Opera launches new crypto browser — it has a built-in crypto wallet, easy access to NFT platforms, and more

Web 3.0, the third iteration of the internet that embraces blockchain technology and decentralized apps, is coming — that's why Opera is launching a new, Web 3.0-centric browser. As of this writing, it's in public beta, so the crypto bros and NFT fanatics can now test the new blockchain-friendly web crawler.

Opera dubbed its Web 3.0 initiative the "Crypto Project Browser." The newly announced web crawler is jam-packed with a built-in crypto wallet, a crypto-focused news-and-data aggregator called "Crypto Corner, direct access to decentralized crypto exchanges, and more.

As such, Opera announced a new, future-proof browser (currently in beta) with a built-in crypto wallet and more.

This isn't Opera's first foray into the crypto world. In 2018, Opera launched the first web browser with an integrated digital-asset wallet, but now the Norwegian tech company is getting ahead of the Web 3.0 takeover with a new web crawler that makes navigating the crypto world much easier.

I checked out the new beta release of Opera browser myself, and the built-in crypto wallet supports Ethereum-based digital assets (e.g. ETH and Shiba Inu) and Ethereum-compatible NFTs. The integrated wallet doesn't play nice with crypto from other blockchains (Solana, for example), but there's a chance that Opera could add support for additional blockchains in the future.

I was also impressed with Crypto Corner.

It compiles all crypto and NFT news into one central hub. On top of that, there's a section called "Keep Digging" that features content from top crypto YouTube creators. There's also an NFT gallery that lets you sift through the most popular projects, including Bored Ape Yacht Club, The Sandbox (where you can buy virtual real estate) and CryptoPunks.

Even if you're not immersed into the crypto world, the new Opera browser also benefits users who want to learn more about the space. There's hub called "Edu."

It's filled with articles about the technologies behind crypto as well as content on what are NFTs (which we've already wrote an explainer about).

The Opera Crypto browser is now available on Android, Windows or Mac.