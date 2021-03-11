OnePlus 9 Series official renders may have leaked — check them out

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are set for a March 23 launch. OnePlus has revealed a few new details about the phones as part of its Hasselblad partnership, but it hasn't given us any official images of the devices just yet.

A new leak from WinFuture.de may have taken that privilege away from them with what appears to be official renders of both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro in a variety of different colors.

Last month we got a good look at what a leaker claimed was the OnePlus 9 Pro, which seemed credible at the time. And now given the confirmed Hasselblad branding for the OnePlus 9 cameras, those renders seem unquestionably real.

The renders certainly mirror that device, which could of course simply indicate that it was used as a reference. But given the quality of the renders, the proximity of the launch event and some of the slight differences between the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro renders it seems more likely that these are legitimate leaks.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is pictured in three colors, the silver which we had seen previously along with a new mossy green and a matte black. While these are certainly the highest quality images of the devices we've seen the rest doesn't really shed any new light on the hardware. The OnePlus 9 Pro features a curved AMOLED display, the Hasselblad rear camera array with four sensors, a metallic frame and the familiar notifications slider.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Winfuture.de/@rquandt) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Winfuture.de/@rquandt) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Winfuture.de/@rquandt) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Winfuture.de/@rquandt) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Winfuture.de/@rquandt) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Winfuture.de/@rquandt) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Winfuture.de/@rquandt)

The OnePlus 9 renders actually reveal slightly more as it hasn't been as prominently featured in previous leaks. Again the colors are new to us, with light blue, black and lilac, but with a glossy finish as opposed to the matte of the 9 Pro models. It appears the OnePlus 9 drops the metallic frame of previous models, whether this will have a meaningful impact on reception or durability is unknown.

The OnePlus 9 will also feature Hasselblad branding on its rear camera, it was somewhat unclear previously if that was going to be reserved for the top model, but unsurprising given the significant Hasselblad integration into the camera app that will be on at least all of the OnePlus flagships.

(Image credit: Winfuture.de/@rquandt)

The camera array has a similar overall look to the 9 Pro, but removes one of the sensors. While the primary sensors certainly look the same between the 9 and 9 Pro renders, it's still unclear if that is actually the case.

With the launch less than two weeks away now we'll have all of these answers soon enough, but these phones certainly have our attention.