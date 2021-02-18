OnePlus 9 Pro display may be a worthy challenger to the Galaxy S21 Ultra

The OnePlus 9 Pro is expected next month with a number of impressive hardware upgrades, including the rumored inclusion of a Hasselblad-branded camera.

Display enhancements were alleged to include a jump to a 120Hz QHD+ panel, matching the speed and resolution of the Galaxy S21 Ultra. But today leaker Max Jambor has thrown another log on the rumor fire with the claim that it will be an LTPO panel allowing for an adaptive refresh rate (via PhoneArena).

Jambor has a solid track record when it comes to OnePlus rumors, so it would be surprising for him to miss on a hardware-based spec like this, especially this close to launch.

He did specify that the OnePlus 9 Pro alone would be getting this upgrade, while lower models will stick to a static refresh rate like the OnePlus 8 lineup. Questions, of course, remain regarding the exact nature of the adaptive refresh rate for the OnePlus 9 Pro.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra, for example, can drop to as low as 10Hz all the way up to 120Hz, while the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus can only shift from 48Hz to 120Hz. This can have a dramatic impact on battery life, particularly if it is doing this at full QHD+ resolution.

The OnePlus 9 Pro faces an uphill battle this year with Samsung's price drop on the Galaxy S21 lineup, so this would certainly help convince buyers that the flagship is on equal footing with Samsung's best. While the camera hardware won't match up with Samsung's ridiculous superzoom, OnePlus has other tricks up its sleeve like rumored 45W wireless charging and 65W wired charging. If OnePlus can hold the line on its pricing from last year and hit $899 with the 9 Pro it will still be an impressive value.