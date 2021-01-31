OnePlus 9: Price, release date, specs and more

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are some of the most anticipated smartphones of 2021 for Android fans who don’t want to spend full flagship prices.

Despite its prices rising dramatically over the last few years, OnePlus has managed to deliver value when compared to the competition. But that may be put to the test thanks to Samsung knocking $200 off its Galaxy S21 pricing. However, that move wasn’t without its sacrifices and the “No compromises” brand should capitalize on that based on what we know about the OnePlus 9 so far this year

While OnePlus has managed to do a pretty solid job keeping the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro under wraps so far, there’s no escaping the rumor mill. We’ve gathered all of the latest on the OnePlus 9 release date, design, specs and more to help you decide if it’s worth the wait.

Best phone deals of February 2021

Best smartphones in 2021

While OnePlus hasn’t made an official announcement yet, rumors suggest the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will be arriving about a month earlier than the OnePlus 8 , similar to what we saw with Samsung’s Galaxy S21 release .

This would start to be a trend as the OnePlus 8 launched a month earlier than the traditional May release for OnePlus flagships. It’s possible the company is looking to cut down on Samsung’s time as the lone new flagship offering of the year or get as far as possible from the annual iPhone launch in September. Regardless of the reasoning, we’re looking for a March launch for the OnePlus 9, which will likely be another standalone virtual event as we saw with the OnePlus 8T .

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

OnePlus 9 price

There have been no credible rumors as of yet regarding the pricing for the OnePlus 9, but we can come up with a reasonable estimate based on the company’s past pricing. OnePlus has dramatically raised its prices in recent years, much to the chagrin of many early fans who liked the affordable cost and “no compromises” mantra, regardless of whether some compromises were being made.

Back in 2018, the OnePlus 6 debuted for just $529. Two years later, the OnePlus 8 was up to $699, and the OnePlus 8 Pro went right in with Samsung and Apple at $899. The OnePlus 8T then inched up a bit higher than the OnePlus 8 at $749.

In light of Samsung’s big price reduction this year, it would be a shock if OnePlus opted to raise its prices again, especially more than $50. If it can hold the line at $699 and $899 for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, respectively, that will likely give it a reasonable price advantage over Samsung. It’s something that it needs if it wants to continue to grab more market share. Rumors of a OnePlus 9 Lite also persist with a potential price at around $600, which could be a real difference-maker.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles)

OnePlus 9 design

The OnePlus 9 design won’t stray far from what we saw with the OnePlus 8T based on the leaks we have seen so far. This includes a pair of renders for both the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro showing the rear camera array returning to the upper-left corner, protruding slightly from the back, but not to the degree that we’ve seen with Samsung.

Around the front, the display will be flat on the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Lite, while the OnePlus 9 Pro will again go curved; this is similar to the split we see from Samsung with the Galaxy S21 lineup. The front-facing camera is a small hole-punch in the upper-left corner. The device otherwise features a very traditional modern smartphone design with rounded edges and corners; there's nothing too out of the ordinary here.

The prototype gave us a look at a potential color option: light gray; the lighting is less than stellar in those photos, but it looks quite a bit like the Lunar Silver used on the OnePlus 8T. Hopefully, they mix it up a bit more for the actual release.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles)

OnePlus 9 cameras

Again, there have been just a couple of leaks so far regarding the OnePlus 9 cameras, which have historically been the weak point for OnePlus, so we can’t wait to hear more. An early leak from 91Mobiles pointed to a solid 48MP Sony IMX689 lens for the primary wide-angle sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide and a third unidentified sensor. Don’t get excited on that last one; in all likelihood, it will be either a monochrome or macro lens.

These specs are expressly for the OnePlus 9; the OnePlus 9 Pro cameras have almost entirely escaped the rumor mill so far. Leaker Max Jambor claims that none of the OnePlus 9 models will feature a periscope zoom lens . This hardly precludes the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro from offering an excellent camera experience. But for those hoping for a OnePlus Space Zoom, it sounds like you are out of luck this year. Prolific leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (a.k.a. OnLeaks) weighed in on the OnePlus 9 Pro cameras, saying that it “includes up to four camera lenses,” but offering no specifics on the lenses.

Despite the scant info, the hardware still sounds like an improvement from years past, but the real question is whether OnePlus can get a handle on its software. Even longtime OnePlus fans often install GCam over the native camera app to improve photo output.

(Image credit: PhoneArena)

OnePlus 9 display

The base OnePlus 9 is the only model to be featured in any display leaks so far and they point to a 6.6-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Obviously, expect the OnePlus 9 Pro to be slightly larger, somewhere in the neighborhood of the 6.8-inch Galaxy S21 Ultra. As previously mentioned, the OnePlus 9 will use a standard flat display while the 9 Pro will offer a curved display.

There have been no rumors so far suggesting that OnePlus has adopted an LTPO display allowing for an adaptive refresh rate. That’s too bad from a battery life standpoint, but still preferable to a 60Hz panel.

One feature to look for with the OnePlus 9 will be the superior color accuracy. OnePlus has made a point of this in recent generations, notably with the OnePlus 8T, the most color-accurate display of any smartphone that we reviewed last year.

(Image credit: PhoneArena)

OnePlus 9 performance

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor , so they should be roughly on par with the performance we are seeing from the Galaxy S21 lineup. However, it’s worth noting that Samsung dropped the RAM in the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus this year. So we could see the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro pull ahead in performance in some regards.

The OnePlus 9 Lite, on the other hand, is rumored to feature last year's Snapdragon 865 processor, making it more of a competitor for the Galaxy S20 FE from last fall.

While OnePlus has made some changes to OxygenOS, it has done an excellent job in the past of ensuring the minimal skin doesn’t impact performance, and that's unlikely to change.

(Image credit: PhoneArena)

OnePlus 9 outlook

With the release of the OnePlus 9 getting fairly close, the company has done a better job than most at keeping the details of its next flagships under wraps. But things are starting to take shape.

The basic specs are never the problem for OnePlus, and it certainly doesn’t appear that it will be an issue with the OnePlus 9. The company now has a golden opportunity to one-up Samsung on a few fronts with the hardware cuts made on the Galaxy S21. Some extra RAM and a microSD slot could go a long way to winning over Android users who value high-end specs. The OnePlus 9 Lite is a bit of a wild card as it could offer some of the old affordable flagship appeal that garnered OnePlus so many fans early on. But that’s a much more crowded market today.

Camera performance and pricing are going to be two of the most interesting things to watch for with the OnePlus 9 models. OnePlus is absolutely a step above most mid-range smartphones when it comes to photography, but it can’t match the best from Samsung, let alone Apple or Google. And while it has historically enjoyed a price advantage versus the competition, Samsung flipped the script on them a bit this year with its price drop, so we’ll need to see how OnePlus responds.