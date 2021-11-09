Nintendo's next gaming console will have improved 'value-added services'

Nintendo confirms its next gaming system is already on the drawing board, promising to bring more "value-added services" to build and expand the Nintendo IP that will "provide services that satisfy consumers."



In a recent investor briefing, Nintendo addressed its recent launch of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription, giving Switch owners access to nine N64 games including Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and more. Despite the increased subscription price (from $50/£35), the service has seen heavy criticism from fans for poor quality in games.

In response, Nintendo stated it will commit to "improve and expand both Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, striving to provide services that satisfy consumers".

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Interestingly, the gaming giant also talked about its next gaming system. According to the image, Nintendo aims to develop even more value-added services for its next console, with the elusive release date of "20XX." At least we know it will arrive this century.



Nintendo Switch Online and the added Expansion Pack are part of these value-added services, hinting at an even greater catalogue of classic Nintendo titles many have longed to play on current Nintendo gaming consoles. This means we may see more N64 games, Game Boy titles, Nintendo DS classics and more being made available on Nintendo's next console.



For now, it's all speculation. Nintendo has been keeping its next-generation console under wraps for a while, with many believing the 4K Nintendo Switch Pro would arrive this year. Despite the recent release of the Nintendo Switch OLED and denying the 4K Nintendo Switch Pro ever existed, many still believe a 4K-capable Switch is still in the works.



Nintendo states Switch Online now has 32 million users, showcasing the online services worth. We're excited to see how the company aims to improve its service, and what other classics we can expect to get our hands on.