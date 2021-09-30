Nintendo confirms 4K Switch Pro never existed — nobody is convinced

Nintendo denies that it has been working on the long-rumored Nintendo Switch Pro with 4K support after a report claimed the Japanese gaming giant was supplying tools to game developers to make 4K-capable Switch games. However, fans still think otherwise.



Nintendo confirmed on Twitter that it has "no plans" for any other Switch model, except for the Nintendo Switch OLED Model set to arrive on October 8. The company's denial was in response to a Bloomberg report claiming that Nintendo supplied 11 companies with development kits to create Switch games with 4K support.

We also want to restate that, as we announced in July, we have no plans for any new model other than Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, which will launch on October 8, 2021. (2/2)September 30, 2021 See more

As the report states, companies including large publishers and small studios received 4K development kits. As we know, the upcoming Nintendo Switch OLED is not capable of 4K resolution. Its updates include a sizeable 7-inch OLED display panel, enhanced audio, a new dock with a wired LAN port, 64 GB of internal storage, and a new wide adjustable stand.



This leads many to believe a 4K-capable Switch was either in the works or Nintendo is still planning to release the sought-after console. However, Nintendo states that claims in Bloomberg's report are "not true," and a spokesperson from one of the companies mentioned, Zynga, has said that it "does not have a 4K developer kit from Nintendo."



Despite the confirmation, fans still believe plans for the Nintendo Switch Pro with 4K support still exist. On the post on Twitter, many have commented their own thoughts on the situation, with some stating that Nintendo has previously denied plans for a console, only to release one days later. For example, streamer Noah points out the release of the DS Lite.

So what you’re saying is it does exist, but admitting it would diminish current switch and OLED sales so you’re denying it.I remember the denial of the DS Lite and then the announcement 2 days later lol. Next year for this one probablySeptember 30, 2021 See more

Nintendo Switch Pro isn't off the table

As previously reported, Nintendo's history of handheld devices doesn't just stop at the Game Boy or Nintendo DS. The company's Game Boy family consists of the upgraded Game Boy Color, the Game Boy Advance, and the Game Boy Advance SP. All of these virtually came out two years apart.



Nintendo has a habit of upgrading and releasing different variants of its hugely popular portable gaming devices, and for good reason. To prolong the life cycle of the Switch, as the company has done with its previous devices, Nintendo releases other models.



With games such as Metroid Prime 4 still in the works and Breath of the Wild 2 set to be released in 2022, there's reason to believe there will be yet another Switch model in the works — making way for the Switch Pro.



Plus, whatever happened to the rumored Nvidia chip? According to sources talking to Bloomberg, the Nintendo Switch Pro would get Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS). Using artificial intelligence, DLSS can upscale lower-resolution images to a higher resolution, meaning the new Switch would have some very pretty-looking games displayed in 4K.



Whatever the case, it will be another year before we hear more about a new Switch console. For now, Nintendo released a number of new updates to the Switch, and you can now connect Bluetooth headphones to Nintendo Switch.