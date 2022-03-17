Nintendo Switch OLED price drops to an all-time low in surprise saving — Daily Deals

Get £25 off the Nintendo Switch OLED

Not only is the Nintendo Switch OLED back in stock, you can pick one up for its lowest ever price.

As you can read in our Nintendo Switch OLED review, this is the one to get for its gorgeous display, convenient additions to the stand like the ethernet port, the expansion to its internal storage and much more.

Plus, you can get a 4K TV for under £200, save £100 on the Bowers & Wilkins PI7 earbuds and much more.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Nintendo Switch OLED Model: was £329 now £304 @ Amazon

Nintendo Switch OLED Model: was £329 now £304 @ Amazon
Play at home on the TV or on the go with the Nintendo Switch OLED. In addition to the screen with vivid colors and sharp contrast, the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model includes a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port for TV play, 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio.

View Deal
SteelSeries Arctis 7P+: was £174 now £129 @ Amazon

SteelSeries Arctis 7P+: was £174 now £129 @ Amazon
With compatibility across all platforms, spatial audio capability through the custom-tuned 40mm speaker drivers and an ultra-light, comfortable design, this is an ideal headset for long gaming sessions and beyond (thanks to the 3.5mm jack).

View Deal
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11: was £199 now £158 @ Amazon

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11: was £199 now £158 @ Amazon
Read our review and you'll see why this is such a good deal! One of the best budget phones is now even cheaper. From the 90Hz AMOLED display and fantastic battery life, to the 108MP camera and much more, this £158 blower is an essential purchase for anyone looking for a bargain phone.

View Deal
MacBook Pro 16 (1TB SSD): was £2,599 now £2,179 @ Costco

MacBook Pro 16 (1TB SSD): was £2,599 now £2,179 @ Costco
Save big on this beasty MacBook Pro with M1 Pro processor and a 1TB SSD, alongside 16GB of RAM for all your multitasking needs. This is the ultimate system for creative pros with its gorgeous Liquid Retina XDR display with 120Hz refresh rate, a smooth trackpad for productivity and a great-feeling keyboard. And provided you get yourself a £15 Costco membership, you can get yourself this super low price.

View Deal
TCL EP658 43-inch 4K TV: was £278 now £196 @ Appliances Direct with code EXTRA10

TCL EP658 43-inch 4K TV: was £278 now £196 @ Appliances Direct with code EXTRA10
That's right — a 43-inch 4K TV for less than 200 quid! Not just any TV either, a TCL one with advanced HDR, Dolby Atmos and all the smarts you need to turn on and watch content.

View Deal
Bowers &amp; Wilkins PI7 Wireless earbuds: was £349 now £249 @ Bowers &amp; Wilkins

Bowers & Wilkins PI7 Wireless earbuds: was £349 now £249 @ Bowers & Wilkins
In our review, you can see just how good these earbuds are with top tier ANC, stunning hi-fidelity sound and exceptional craftsmanship. If you need a good upper-tier pair of earbuds, these are the ones to get at £100 off!

View Deal
Asus TUF Dash F15 (RTX 3070): was £1,399 now £1,079 @ Box.co.uk

Asus TUF Dash F15 (RTX 3070): was £1,399 now £1,079 @ Box.co.uk
A portable powerhouse of a system that can hang with the latest and greatest of graphically intense games. This configuration features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 3070 graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD — all of which powers a vivid 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate up top. 

View Deal
Pokémon Scarlet: was £49 now £42 @ Shopto.net

Pokémon Scarlet: was £49 now £42 @ Shopto.net
Pokémon Scarlet looks to be bringing the reinvigorated gameplay Legends Arceus brought to the table, and applies it to a mainline Pokémon title! It also comes as no surprise that the starter Pokémon are adorable too!

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He takes a particular interest in writing articles and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 