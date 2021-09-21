Next Halo Infinite flights to test 'full-blown multiplayer' over two weekends

Halo Infinite is gearing up for not one, but two multiplayer technical previews kicking off on September 23, with the first weekend letting selected players go head-to-head in 4 vs 4 Arena-style matches.



Developers 343 Industries state the main goal of these two technical previews will allow them to test online services at a larger scale, along with "testing out full-blown multiplayer." Select Halo Insiders will get the chance to check out the Arena gameplay experience, along with the 12 vs 12 Big Team Battle mode.

In our latest edition of Inside Infinite we're preparing for takeoff. This time around we spend a bit more time with the Multiplayer Team talking about the upcoming #HaloInfinite multiplayer tech preview - covering BTB, Challenges, and more.🔥 https://t.co/CsE1Cv17U5 pic.twitter.com/RoSlsLfjvuSeptember 21, 2021 See more

Players who signed up to become a Halo Insider before September 13 will be invited to participate in both multiplayer tech previews. Those selected will be sent emails with more details. Much like the first tech preivew, the sooner you register to become a Halo Insider, the better chance you'll get to be invited.



Kicking off from Thursday, September 23 until Sunday, September 26, the first weekend will focus on Arena matches. It will be available to download on Thursday, with training mode and weapon drills being available. As for multiplayer matches, matchmaking will be split up into set periods of time instead of being available for the whole weekend.



According to the post, daily matchmaking windows for both weekends will be available from 10am until 2pm PT and 5pm until 9pm PT on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.



The second multiplayer tech preview will take place from Thursday, September 30 until Sunday, October 3. Both Arena and the Big Team Battle game modes will be available during this weekend at the same matchmaking times as the previous tech preview. When outside of matchmaking windows, players will still be able to access Training Mode, Weapon Drills, Battle Pass, and Customization experiences.



Developers 343 Industries will host a livestream to preview the new 12 vs 12 Big Team Battle mode on Wednesday, September 22 over on Twitch, along with offering further details about the multiplayer beta.

How to access Halo Infinite multiplayer beta tests

For those that didn't sign up to take part in the Halo Infinite flight tests, don't fret. Halo Infinite will have a number of multiplayer beta tests or flights in the lead up to the launch of the free multiplayer due to arrive later this year. In order to be selected to be part of these flights, you'll need to register.



You can register to become a Halo Insider, and all you'll need is your Microsoft gamertag. From here, you'll be asked to verify your email address by clicking on the confirmation email sent to the email address provided in your Halo Insider profile.



If you didn't make the cut this time, it's still worth signing up for any other beta down the pipeline. In the meantime, check out why Halo Infinite's multiplayer will be the most ambitious Xbox experience to date.