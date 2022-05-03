New Razer Blade 15 features world’s first 240Hz OLED laptop display

Today Razer announced the launch of its new Razer Blade 15-inch laptop featuring a 240Hz QHD OLED display. Creators and gamers alike will enjoy the 1ms response time, color accuracy, and reported 400 nits of brightness. Razer shared that the new laptop's display will cover 100% of the DCI-P3 color spectrum, delivering a crisper, cleaner image for all user's needs. 

Of course it's not all about the display, the new Razer Blade 15 will come with a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H CPU, Nvidia RTX 3070Ti GPU, 1 TB SSD, and up to 32GB of RAM. This puts the new Razer Blade 15 in some powerful company and our lab can't wait to get its hands on it to run it through its paces. 

This new Razer Blade 15 is aimed at creators and gamers, both will enjoy the display's upgraded color accuracy, and esports-level response times whether engaged in a fast-paced FPS or editing photos and videos. Coupled with the latest Gen Nvidia GPUs and 12th Gen Intel CPUs the new Razer Blade 15 comes out swinging some heavy lumber and should challenge for a spot among the best gaming laptops and best video editing laptops

Made from CNC milled aluminum with laser cut speaker grills, featuring an RGB lit keyboard, and comes with Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, USB-A, a full-sized SD card reader, and an HDMI port. The latest Razer Blade 15 with OLED display is available to order now for $3,499.99, but it will be a bit of a wait with Razer projecting delivery during Q4 of 2022. 

