New PlayStation Plus lineup revealed: Red Dead Redemption, Returnal, Syphon Filter and more

Sony's new PlayStation Plus service is nearly upon us, and we now know all the PS3, PS4, PS5 and classic titles that will be available for Extra and Premium tier subscriptions; from Returnal to Syphon Filter.
Set to arrive this June, with the service gearing up to launch on June 13 in the US and Europe on June 22, gamers looking to pick up a PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium subscription will be able to play from a huge catalog of PlayStation classics from PS1 all the way to PS5.
Sony revealed a slew of PlayStation Studios games and third-party titles, and while not all of the 11 PlayStation classics we wanted made the cut (for now), there's still an impressive collection of games subscribers will get their hands on. We also know what games will be part of the time-limited game trails, allowing gamers up to two hours of game time on select titles.
Some of the most exciting titles that will be available include Returnal, Demon’s Souls, Red Dead Redemption 2, Bloodborne, Uncharted, Ape Escape, Hot Shots Golf, Syphon Filter, Tekken 2, Infamous, and plenty more.
Check out all the games listed below. Be warned, it's a long list.
PS4 and PS5 games
- Alienation PS4
- Ashen PS4
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4/PS5
- Batman: Arkham Knight PS4
- Bloodborne PS4
- Celeste PS4
- Cities: Skylines PS4
- Concrete Genie PS4
- Control: Ultimate Edition PS4/PS
- Days Gone PS4
- Dead Cells PS4
- Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition PS4
- Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut PS4/PS5
- Demon’s Souls PS5
- Destruction AllStars PS5
- Everybody’s Golf PS4
- Far Cry 3 Remaster PS4
- Far Cry 4 PS4
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition PS4
- For Honor PS4
- Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut PS4/ PS5
- God of War PS4
- Gravity Rush 2 PS4
- Gravity Rush Remastered PS4
- Hollow Knight PS4
- Horizon Zero Dawn PS4
- Infamous First Light PS4
- Infamous Second Son PS4
- Knack PS4
- LittleBigPlanet 3 PS4
- LocoRoco Remastered PS4
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered PS4
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy PS4/PS5
- Marvel’s Spider-Man PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4/PS5
- Matterfall PS4
- MediEvil PS4
- Mortal Kombat 11 PS4/PS5
- Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 PS4
- NBA 2K22 PS4/PS5
- Outer Wilds PS4
- Patapon Remastered PS4
- Patapon 2 Remastered PS4
- Resogun PS4
- Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4
- Resident Evil PS4
- Returnal PS5
- Shadow of the Colossus PS4
- Soulcalibur VI PS4
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole PS4
- Tearaway Unfolded PS4
- The Artful Escape PS4/PS5
- The Crew 2 PS4
- The Last Guardian PS4
- The Last of Us Remastered PS4
- The Last of Us: Left Behind PS4
- Tom Clancy’s The Division PS4
- Until Dawn PS4
- Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection PS4
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End PS4
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy PS4
- WipEout Omega Collection PS4
Classic Games
- Ape Escape Original PlayStation
- Hot Shots Golf Original PlayStation
- I.Q. Intelligent Qube Original PlayStation
- Jumping Flash! Original PlayStation
- Syphon Filter Original PlayStation
- Super Stardust Portable PSP
- Mr. Driller Original PlayStation
- Tekken 2 Original PlayStation
- Worms World Party Original PlayStation
- Worms Armageddon Original PlayStation
Classic Remasters
- Ape Escape 2 PS4
- Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits, PS4
- Dark Cloud PS4
- Dark Cloud 2 PS4
- FantaVision PS4
- Hot Shots Tennis PS4
- Jak II PS4
- Jak 3 PS4
- Jak X: Combat Racing PS4
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy PS4
- Rogue Galaxy PS4
- Siren PS4
- Wild Arms 3 PS4
- Bioshock Remastered PS4
- Borderlands The Handsome Collection PS4
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition PS4
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning PS4
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection PS4
PS3 games (streamed)
- Crash Commando PS3
- Demon’s Souls PS3
- echochrome PS3
- Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds PS3
- Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational PS3
- Ico PS3
- Infamous PS3
- Infamous 2 PS3
- Infamous: Festival of Blood PS3
- LocoRoco Cocoreccho! PS3
- MotorStorm Apocalypse PS3
- MotorStorm RC PS3
- Puppeteer PS3
- rain | Japan Studio, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus PS3
- Resistance 3 PS3
- Super Stardust HD PS3
- Tokyo Jungle PS3
- When Vikings Attack PS3
- Asura’s Wrath PS3
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 PS3
- Devil May Cry HD Collection PS3
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West PS3
- F.E.A.R. PS3
- Lost Planet 2 PS3
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 PS3
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare PS3
Time-limited game trials
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PS5
- Horizon Forbidden West PS4/PS5
- Cyberpunk 2077 PS5
- Farming Simulator 22 PS4/PS5
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderland PS4/PS5
- WWE 2K22 PS4/PS5