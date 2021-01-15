New MacBook Pro models expected to arrive in 2021, and they’re bringing back MagSafe

Apple’s MacBook Pro is expected to see a complete design with two new models, rumoured to release in the third quarter of 2021. According to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, reported by Apple Insider and Bloomberg , the most significant difference will be the loss of the MacBook Pro’s signature Touch Bar. Unfortunate for some, thrilling news for the rest.



According to Kuo, this next generation of MacBook Pros will have significant hardware changes compared to its 2016 iteration, featuring qualities that are more in line with Apple’s iPhone 12 and 2018 iPad Pro .



Both models are expected not to use Intel chips either, and may ship out with Apple’s popular (and powerful ) M1 Chip or a chip yet to be announced, the report suggests.

MacBook Pro 2021: What’s new

Kuo suggests that Apple will launch MacBook Pro 2021 in a 14-inch and 16-inch display, with flat-edged sides like the iPhone 12 and iPad Pro. What’s more, instead of featuring OLED Touch Bar, the new models will have physical function buttons. Take it or leave it.



The analyst also stated the return of MagSafe to Macs, which may mean the original magnetic charger or something similar to the iPhone 12’s. We’re suspecting the new era of Apple’s charging systems.



The new models are also said to be a lot more connectivity-friendly, so expect plenty more ports, while the new models are also said to boast heat pipe thermal designs similar to the current 16-inch MacBook Pro.



Apple’s 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro was a hit, and with these new designs, Apple could knock it out of the park again later this year.

