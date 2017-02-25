Normally, it takes three fingers to activate the macOS keyboard shortcuts, but there's an easier way if you own a Touch Bar MacBook Pro. Once you add the Screenshot button to the Touch Bar, all you'll need is two taps to start capturing your screen.

Also, the Touch Bar tool lets you pick the kind of screenshot you want to take, as well as where you save them to. Here's how to take screenshots with the MacBook Pro Touch Bar.

1. Click the Apple logo.

2. Select System Preferences.

3. Click Keyboard.

4. Click Customize Control Strip.

5. Click and drag Screenshot down, off the screen to the Touch Bar.

6. Release the Screenshot icon in the Touch Bar.

7. Tap Done.

8. Tap the Screenshot icon.

9. Tap Entire Screen to create a screenshot of your full screen. Tap Desktop to change the directory files are saved to.

10. Tapping Selected Portion allows you to click, drag and draw a box to capture a portion of your screen.

11. Tapping Select Window allows you to capture a window by hovering over it and clicking.

Congrats, you're making screenshots with the Touch Bar!

macOS High Sierra Tips