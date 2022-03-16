New Dell 32-inch 4K Gaming Monitor offers HDMI 2.1 and 'tear-free' 144Hz refresh rate

Dell announces two new additions to its collection of gaming monitors, including a Dell 32-inch 4K UHD Gaming Monitor (G3223Q) with HDMI 2.1 and the Dell 31.5-inch USB-C Gaming Monitor (G3223D) with a 165Hz variable refresh rate.



HDMI 2.1 gaming monitors are slowly trickling in, and they're in high demand since they support a 120Hz refresh rate at 4K resolution for the latest consoles such as Sony's PS5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X. Dell's new G3223Q aims to please, with two HDMI 2.1 outputs, a 144Hz variable refresh rate, support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and more desirable specs.



Both monitors are set to release this March, but with limited availability in certain regions. Find out more below.

Dell 32 4K UHD Gaming Monitor (G3223Q)

The Dell G3223Q Gaming Monitor will be available in North America and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region on March 30, and will be priced at $1,099.99.

(Image credit: Dell)

The 32-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) monitor boasts a 144Hz variable refresh rate (VRR) for PC gaming and up to a 120Hz VRR on the latest consoles. That's thanks to the two HDMI 2.1 outputs it boasts, along with a DisplayPort 1.4, two USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 downstream ports, and one USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 upstream port. Plus, Dell threw in a 3.5mm audio jack.



As for the display itself, expect a 16:9 aspect ratio that's VESA certified for DisplayHDR 600, which means vivid colors and sharp images. It also covers 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, along with a 1000:1 contrast ratio and a 1ms response time in the monitor's "Extreme Mode." It's also TÜV Rheinland certified for a flicker-free experience and easy on the eyes with its low blue light setting.



The Dell G3223Q comes with different preset modes, including a new Creator mode for content creators, FPS, MOBA/RTS, RPG, Sports, Console, and three customizable game modes.



The model comes in Dark Grey, with a height-adjustable stand of up to 100 millimeters and tilt adjustability between -5 degrees and 21 degrees. It also can swivel between -30 degrees and 30 degrees.



According to the specs, the monitor doesn't support Nvidia G-Sync. However, Dell's other gaming monitor announcement does.

Dell 32 USB-C Gaming Monitor (G3223D)

The Dell G3223D Gaming Monitor will be available in the EMEA region on March 18, priced at $719.99. It is already available in the US, according to Dell's listing page.

(Image credit: Dell)

The 3.1-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) offers a 165Hz VRR for PC gaming, with two HDMI 2.0 outputs, a DisplayPort 1.4, and a USB-C upstream port with an Alternate mode with DisplayPort 1.4 support. It also has USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 downstream port with charging capabilities, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 downstream port, and an 3.5mm audio jack.

(Image credit: Dell)

The gaming monitor supports AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync for all your gaming needs, and is VESA certified for DisplayHDR 400 and covers 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.



All the other specs under the hood are identical to its G3223Q sibling, including its 1000:1 contrast ratio and a 1ms response time in the monitor's "Extreme Mode." It's also TÜV Rheinland certified for a flicker-free experience and easy on the eyes with its low blue light setting. You can also expect the same preset modes, Dark Grey color, and stand adjustability.



While it may not offer 4K at 120Hz on consoles, it can still hit that frame rate at lower resolutions. If you're after a new machine to match Dell's new gaming monitors, check out the best Alienware gaming laptops you can grab right now.