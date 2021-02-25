Game on! MSI GL65 with RTX 2070 GPU now £200 off in epic gaming laptop deal

To paraphrase what Jeremy Clarkson would scream at the top of his lungs whenever his foot went remotely near an accelerator pedal, this configuration of the MSI GL65 gaming laptop packs some serious “power!”

And for a limited time, that power comes at a seriously good price. Pick up a GL65 with RTX 2070 GPU for £200 off, which takes the price down to just £1,199.

MSI GL65: was £1,399 now £1,199 @ Overclockers

This fully-loaded configuration of the MSI GL65 sports an FHD 15.6-inch screen with 144Hz refresh rate, 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD.

As gaming laptops make the RTX 30 series of graphics cards, now is the perfect time for a portable powerhouse price cut on previous-gen models. This is a shining example of that.

Keeping things running smoothly is a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H CPU with a maximum frequency of up to 5.3GHz, paired with 16GB DDR4 RAM for peak multitasking.

But, of course, let’s address the make or break issue in any gaming laptop. The dedicated GPU in this beast is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 with 8GB GDDR6 memory. Yes, it doesn’t have a 3 at the beginning of its product number, but it can still play the likes of Hitman 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 on high settings at 1080p with a stable 60FPS framerate.

This is ideal for that vivid 15.6-inch FHD display up top, but do you want to squeeze more frames out of it? The panel can handle it with a buttery smooth 144Hz refresh rate.