MSI GE66 Raider gaming laptop with RTX 2070 Super is just $1,699 right now

Black Friday is going to be packed with deals, but we're already seeing some of the best gaming laptop deals show up. If you're looking for an upgrade, look no further than the MSI GE66 Raider, which is $500 off right now.

Right now, you can get the MSI GE66 Raider w/ RTX 2070 Super and 1TB SSD for just $1,699 at Best Buy.

MSI GE66 Raider: was $2,199 now $1,699 @ Best Buy

The MSI GE66 Raider is one of the best gaming laptops you can buy, and for the price, it comes with great components: an Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super GPU.View Deal

This model is packed with an Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super GPU. It also features a 1080p display, which isn't as sharp, but it has a speedy 240Hz refresh rate for buttery smooth graphics.

The display that we tested reproduced 114% of the sRGB color gamut and averages 300 nits of brightness, which is decent for the price that it's being sold for right now. If it was being sold for the MSRP, then we'd say it wasn't as good as it could be, just to give you some context.

The laptop lasted 4 hours and 57 minutes on the Laptop Mag Battery Test, which is relatively short. Some laptops in its class may have landed around the same time, but there are also gaming laptops out there that last over 10 hours on a charge, like the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, so keep that in mind.

Regardless, for the price, the MSI GE66 Raider is a great gaming laptop if you're looking for great performance for a relatively affordable price.