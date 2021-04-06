Microsoft Teams is copying this useful Zoom feature: How it works

Microsoft Teams is adding a new feature to allow you to join ongoing meetings. According to the Microsoft365 roadmap, users will soon be able to hop into meetings by entering a digital code. It's very similar to a popular feature that's been available on Zoom for a while now.

Microsoft also discussed the new feature in greater detail on OnMSFT in the Microsoft 365 Admin Center, announcing that the feature will work across the Teams platform, including desktops, mobile phones, and web browsers.

The option to use codes to enter meetings is a great addition and will help keep the dreaded meeting bombers at bay. Microsoft stated, " All meetings will have a Meeting ID that is automatically assigned to a Microsoft Teams user and added to the meeting invite under the meeting link. Meeting attendees can join the meeting by entering the Meeting ID. For all meeting attendees, the pre-join, lobby, and security will remain the same."

The roll-out of the new coded entry option is supposed to start in May 2021. However, that could change; it's best to keep an eye on the Microsoft Teams roadmap for up-to-date information.