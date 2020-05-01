Microsoft Surface Pro X update should make it a much better tablet

Microsoft Surface Pro X owners can expect improved speeds from their tablets. Microsoft is rolling out a Surface Pro X firmware update, packed with a host of performance enhancements.

The new system update may address some of the gripes we had with the slate in our Surface Pro X review. Although we were impressed with its overall design, vivid display, and long battery life, its app compatibility issues and middling performance left us underwhelmed.

That said, the latest Surface Pro X update brings a list of improvements and fixes to the Teams app experience as well as the GPU, Bluetooth connectivity, and overall system stability.

Here's what's new according to Microsoft's Surface Pro X update history release notes:

Surface Pro X April 29 release notes Device Manager Version and Update Qualcomm Adreno 680 GPU 26.18.0901.8000 - Improves the Teams app experience. Qualcomm Bluetooth UART Transport Driver 1.0.830.0 - Iimproves BT connection reliability. Qualcomm Bus Device 1.0.1000.0000 - Improves system stability. Qualcomm Spectra 390 ISP 1.0.900.0 - Improves system stability while using the camera. Qualcomm Spectra 390 ISP 1.0.900.1 - Improves system stability while the using camera. Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device 1.0.820.0 - Improves system stability. Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device 1.0.900.0 - Improves system stability. Qualcomm(R) Wi-Fi B/G/N/AC (2x2) Svc 1.0.860.0 - Improves connection reliability. Surface Camera AVStream Mini Driver 1.0.900.1 - Improves system stability while using the camera. Surface Hid Mini Driver 3.10.139.0 improves system stability. Surface Integration Driver 20.74.139.0 improves adaptive brightness. Surface Light Sensor 1.35.139.0 improves adaptive brightness. Surface Radio Monitor 3.13.139.0 improves connectivity performance in the tablet mode. Surface UEFI 3.462.140.0 improves system stability.

The Surface Pro X firmware update is available now, but keep in mind that not all owners will receive it at the same time.