Epic deal! Get a Microsoft Surface Pro 7 for less than $600 at Best Buy

The Surface Pro 7 is arguably one of the best 2-in-1s out there — the product of Microsoft’s relentless drive over the past few years to make something that can be both your laptop and tablet.

Now, for a limited time, you can bag one for just $599 , which is a massive $360 saving over at Best Buy!

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was $959 now $599 @ Best Buy

This model of the Surface Pro 7 may come cheap, but the specs are anything but. Under the hood, you have a 10th Gen Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD. Up front, there’s a gorgeous 12.3-inch 2736 x 1824-pixel resolution display and the Type Cover is a joy to use, which makes this a seriously good, versatile 2-in-1.View Deal

You normally don’t expect tech deals to be this good at the beginning of a new year — normally, the price cuts rarely come close to what you see on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. This is the second-lowest price we’ve ever seen for the Surface Pro 7 and if you look at our Surface Pro 7 review , you will see why this is an absolute steal!

Perfect for productivity and leisure alike, the 12.3-inch PixelSense display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and 2736 x 1824 resolution is crystal clear and color-accurate, thanks to the 102% RGB color gamut coverage.

And this is no slouch on the day-to-day, as you can see with the dynamic duo of a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU and 4GB of RAM. Plus, the 128GB SSD is generous enough for your core apps and general usage.

All of this is kept well-fueled with a 10.5-hour battery life, which sums up to an irresistible package, made even better at this price point. For more options, check out our best 2-in-1 laptops list.