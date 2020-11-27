Maximize productivity! Get two Samsung monitors for just $99 in this wild Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals can really make your head spin (my brain is mush), but if you want to maximize your productivity in deal hunting, you're going to need more than one monitor, and right now you can pick up two Samsung SE450 21.5-inch monitors for $280 off.

If you jump on this opportunity, you'll be able to get two Samsung SE450 21.5-inch monitors for just $99 with the 2SE450 coupon on HP's website.

Two Samsung SE450 21.5-inch monitors deal

Two Samsung SE450 21.5-inch monitors: was $380 now $99

If you're trying to adjust to the new work from home life-style, you can't go wrong with getting two additional monitors for just $99! They're relatively small, at 21.5-inches, and probably don't look too good, but it's a great budget solution.View Deal

At the very least, they're both 1920 x 1080 panels. However, they emit only 250 nits of brightness, which is relatively dim, but that's not a bad thing if you're staring at your screen all day -- it's just not great for entertainment purposes. It has a TN panel, so it'll be naturally dimmer and have worse viewing-angles than IPS panels.

They both measure 19.9 x 11.9 x 2.2 inches without the stand and weigh 10.1 pounds each, so make sure you have the space before you commit to the purchase. In terms of ports, you'll get one VGA, two DisplayPorts and one DVI-D port.

