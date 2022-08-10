Samsung Unpacked August live blog: Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5 and more

Samsung is gearing up for the next Galaxy phones to be unfolded (pun intended) at its Unpacked August event, and all signs are pointing to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 to be revealed. But what else is in store?



Well, rumor has it we'll also be seeing two new wearables, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, along with a fresh new pair of wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Pro 2. It's going to be a jam-packed event, and we're here to deliver all the details.



Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked August event is kicking off on August 10 (that's today!) at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. BST, and you'll be able to watch everything as it happens along with us during the livestream. For all the biggest announcements and latest updates during the lead-up to the event (including last-minute leaks), we've got you covered right here.

Samsung Unpacked 2022: How to watch the livesteam

You can catch the livestream right here and watch along with us. The event will once again be online-only, so you'll be able to watch it live on YouTube and other streaming platforms. Let the countdown begin.