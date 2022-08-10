Live
Samsung Unpacked August live blog: Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5 and more
Prepare for everything announced at today's Galaxy Unpacked event
By Darragh Murphy published
Samsung is gearing up for the next Galaxy phones to be unfolded (pun intended) at its Unpacked August event, and all signs are pointing to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 to be revealed. But what else is in store?
Well, rumor has it we'll also be seeing two new wearables, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, along with a fresh new pair of wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Pro 2. It's going to be a jam-packed event, and we're here to deliver all the details.
Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked August event is kicking off on August 10 (that's today!) at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. BST, and you'll be able to watch everything as it happens along with us during the livestream. For all the biggest announcements and latest updates during the lead-up to the event (including last-minute leaks), we've got you covered right here.
Samsung Unpacked 2022: How to watch the livesteam
You can catch the livestream right here and watch along with us. The event will once again be online-only, so you'll be able to watch it live on YouTube and other streaming platforms. Let the countdown begin.
Leaks regarding the Galaxy Watch 5 have been notably lighter than Samsung's foldables, but we have gotten some details and the renders.
The most significant rumored change is the elimination of the "Classic" branding in favor of a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The new model would no longer feature the rotating bezel that defined the Galaxy Watch for years, but after weeks with the Galaxy Watch 4, I found the virtual implementation works reliably. Overall, the design changes give the Watch 5 Pro a sleeker look than its predecessor, but we'll be intrigued as to what else makes it "Pro."
The basic Galaxy Watch 5 appears to be almost completely unchanged from last year's model, which, given its popularity, probably isn't a bad thing. But we're sure Samsung will have some tricks up its sleeve even if the design remains the same.
As for the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung left little to the imagination with its trailer for the event with a device that is unmistakably the Galaxy Z Flip 4 pictured only marginally obscured in shadow.
As reported, the oft-reliable Ice Universe that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 “becomes smaller and lighter. Bezel narrower.” While this likely means that the battery size is at best staying the same 3,300mAh capacity, another leak points out a larger 3,700 mAh battery, along with a larger 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2640 x 1080-pixel resolution. That said, this leaker points out the popular foldable will be slightly thicker and taller.
Perhaps the most attention will be on the price for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Samsung managed to deliver the Galaxy Z Flip 3 for $999 and some rumors suggest that could go up again this year, but a sub-$1,000 foldable was a major breakthrough for the category that's hard to imagine Samsung giving up.
We've seen plenty of leaks about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. In fact, we may have already gotten a sneak peek at what's under the hood and what it may look like.
Apparently, we're getting all the features we were hoping for. The design remains largely unchanged from the homage to the flip phones of old that we know and love, except for this new blue colorway in the leaked photos. It will reportedly be a little smaller and thinner, too, with dimensions for the new model when unfolded measuring 6.1 x 5.1 x 0.27 inches, compared to 6.2 x 5 x 0.25 inches for the Galaxy Z Fold 3.
As for everything else, expect a larger 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, along with the main shooter being upgraded to a 50MP sensor, alongside the 12MP telephoto and ultrawide cameras. Plus, we'll see the SnapDragon 8+ Gen 1 under the hood.
And we're kicking off! Welcome to the live blog, where we'll be dishing out the latest updates on all things Samsung Unpacked. It's no secret that Samsung is gearing up to unveil its next set of foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.
How are we certain these are coming? Through the numerous leaks and rumors around. That, and smartphone boss TM Roh talked about all things foldable in a blog post prior to the Unpacked event. Even stating: "At our upcoming Unpacked on August 10th, you’ll see that the impact of our innovation is not only about what technology can do."
Get ready for some new foldables.
