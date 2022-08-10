Samsung Unpacked August live blog: Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5 and more

Refresh

Hello, TM Roh. He talks about the how long it took to develop Samsung's foldable phones, saying that it took 8 years. Whew.

Respect that baguette! I can do that.



Now we're kicking off. And a big point about the phones is looking to be their durability, including being water resistant.

And we're starting off with an ad. Would you look at that, the Galaxy Z Flip is at centre stage. Samsung was pitching a lot of acrobatics, which, really, I would have liked to see.

Here. We. Go. Let's get this box unpacked already.

Oh, and before it all kicks off, the results are in! Looks like the Flip 4 and Buds Pro 2 will be the highlights of the event. Not too much love for the other two.



Geez, Samsung put a lot of effort in the "boxed" animations throughout the years. Also I'm enjoying all these versions of its theme tune. Especially the jazzier ones. Don't mind me, I'm just spouting nonsense and waiting for the show to finally get started.



Anyway, just 5 minutes until it all unfolds.

With just 10 minutes left, I'm seeing plenty of fans on Twitter sporting that #SamsungUnpacked, with plenty checking out the event in person. Well, you can also watch it livestreamed on YouTube, or check out Samsung's official website. Or Twitter. Basically anywhere.



But we'll give you all the spicy announcements right here. Stay tuned, y'all.

Under 30 minutes to go. So, how long can we expect this show to be? We're expecting a lot of announcements, but Samsung last Unpacked event in February, announcing the Galaxy S22 lineup, Galaxy Tab S8, and more, took an hour, so we're expecting the same length for August's Unpacked.



Get the popcorn ready.

The official livestream has kicked off! Well, kind of. We're seeing a bunch of usual animations going through the designs of past Galaxy Unpacked events. We're not far away from all the big announcements, so keep it locked here.



By the way, no need to refresh this page for the latest updates. This page will do it all for you.

The event is less than an hour away, but what are you most looking forward to seeing? More of a Flip person? or liking the Fold? Maybe you have the Galaxy Watch in your sights. Let us know on Twitter!

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley) The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to be the most popular choice for foldable fans. In our Galaxy Z Flip 3 review, we said it should be the first foldable you should buy, thanks to its unique and stunning design, bright, vivid 120Hz display, excellent camera performance, and affordable price tag.



If it can improve on its weak battery life and bring a telephoto lens, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 would be a worthy successor. We heard rumblings of a bigger battery capacity, although other leaks also state it will be slimmer. At least we'll expect to see an upgraded Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, along with other upgrades the Flip 4 is bound to get.



Just over an hour to go.

Low and behold, yet another leak! Leaker Nishant Pathak on Twitter has given us a peak at the prices for all the products set to be announced at the Galaxy Unpacked event. They're UK prices, but we don't expect many differences from what they'll be priced at in the US.



As always, take this in with a grain of salt. However, we're happy to see the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will keep its $999/£999 price tag, but the Galaxy Z Fold 4 looks to still be on the pricey side. The Galaxy Pro Buds 2 seem to be getting an increase over the $199 price.



Are these the prices to expect? Only time will tell. In fact, in over an hour.

Samsung's TM Roh (Image credit: Samsung) Samsung is all about the foldable hype. In a blog post, Samsung smartphone boss TM Roh stated that nearly 10 million foldables shipped worldwide last year. "That’s an industry increase of more than 300% from 2020, and I predict this fast-paced growth will continue." That significant rise is likely largely to do with the popularity of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, as the post points out that "70% of Galaxy foldable users turned to the Flip."



Clearly, Samsung has something to prove with the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. Display analyst Ross Young stated earlier this year that foldable phone production and shipment will rise by more than 100% in 2022, with Samsung alone aiming to ship over 14 million foldables and Samsung Display, the manufacturer of foldable panels, to ship around 19 million panels.



However, Roh believes the mainstream moment for foldables is here, and the next-gen Flip and Fold smartphones will prove that.



"Three years ago, Samsung Galaxy foldables could be summed up in a single word: radical. Very quickly, however, it became clear that this groundbreaking, flexible design fit perfectly into modern lifestyles. As a result, what was once a novelty three years ago, is now the preferred choice for millions."



Only 2 hours until that "mainstream moment" arrives.

Hey! If you're in London or New York City, Samsung is inviting you to a Samsung Unpacked Experience. Apparently, there's a special surprise for you, too.



Hey! If you're in London or New York City, Samsung is inviting you to a Samsung Unpacked Experience. Apparently, there's a special surprise for you, too.

In New York, Samsung states "experience the best of #GalaxyxBTS." We're intrigued. Check out the dates on the post. As for London, there's still a special surprise in store. Head over to the Regent Street location to find out what it is.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 dummy units via Slashleaks (Image credit: Slashleaks) Hello, more leaks. You're more than welcome here. Thanks to Slashleaks, we've got more images of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. From Leakspinner, the images are apparently dummy units of the foldable, one in all-black and the other in beige. With it being so close to the Unpacked event, these look legit, and there's even a hands-on video to go along with it.



As other leaks have shown, they don't look all the different from the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Although, they apparently have a smaller, compact hinge and thinner bezels.



We're here for it. But we'll finally get a detailed look at them in just a couple of hours.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (left) and Galaxy Watch 5 (right) via WinFuture (Image credit: Winfuture) The Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are set to be in sizes we're familiar with, according to this massive leak from Winfuture. Apparently, these are press images of the smartwatches, with the Galaxy Watch 5 set to come in 40mm and 44mm sizes, while the Pro model will come in a 45mm case.



According to the leak, the main difference between the standard and Pro model is that the Pro will come in a titanium body and will also offer a larger battery.



The report states that the 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 will have a 284mAh battery capacity, while the 44mm will have a 410mAh battery. As for the Pro model, expect a big 590mAh battery. That's better than the Galaxy Watch 4 lineup.



You can also expect a 1.19-inch 396 x 396 AMOLED display on the 40mm model and a 1.36-inch 450 x 450 AMOLED display on both the 44mm and 45mm models. Oh, and an Exynos W920 chip, GPS, NFC, and eSIM.



These precise details seem legit, but we won't know for sure until Samsung officially announces them at the event. Over 2 hours to go...

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Laptop Magazine) Now, what about the Galaxy Buds Pro 2? We're big fans of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, with their compact, comfortable and durable design, good audio quality, and strong ANC. The next-gen models, whatever they end up being called, are set to deliver the same, with a few tweaks here and there.



The new Buds Pro are rumored to once again come in around that $199 price point of the originals. Leaks have also indicated that they are going to offer a slight size reduction, but not as diminutive as the Galaxy Buds 2. ANC will, of course, be present and hopefully, we see a slight bump up in battery life from the roughly 5 hours of the Buds Pro.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles) Leaks regarding the Galaxy Watch 5 have been notably lighter than Samsung's foldables, but we have gotten some details and the renders.



The most significant rumored change is the elimination of the "Classic" branding in favor of a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The new model would no longer feature the rotating bezel that defined the Galaxy Watch for years, but after weeks with the Galaxy Watch 4, I found the virtual implementation works reliably. Overall, the design changes give the Watch 5 Pro a sleeker look than its predecessor, but we'll be intrigued as to what else makes it "Pro." The basic Galaxy Watch 5 appears to be almost completely unchanged from last year's model, which, given its popularity, probably isn't a bad thing. But we're sure Samsung will have some tricks up its sleeve even if the design remains the same.

(Image credit: @noe_tech) As for the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung left little to the imagination with its trailer for the event with a device that is unmistakably the Galaxy Z Flip 4 pictured only marginally obscured in shadow.



As reported, the oft-reliable Ice Universe that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 “becomes smaller and lighter. Bezel narrower.” While this likely means that the battery size is at best staying the same 3,300mAh capacity, another leak points out a larger 3,700 mAh battery, along with a larger 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2640 x 1080-pixel resolution. That said, this leaker points out the popular foldable will be slightly thicker and taller.



Perhaps the most attention will be on the price for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Samsung managed to deliver the Galaxy Z Flip 3 for $999 and some rumors suggest that could go up again this year, but a sub-$1,000 foldable was a major breakthrough for the category that's hard to imagine Samsung giving up.



(Image credit: @noe_tech) We've seen plenty of leaks about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. In fact, we may have already gotten a sneak peek at what's under the hood and what it may look like.



Apparently, we're getting all the features we were hoping for. The design remains largely unchanged from the homage to the flip phones of old that we know and love, except for this new blue colorway in the leaked photos. It will reportedly be a little smaller and thinner, too, with dimensions for the new model when unfolded measuring 6.1 x 5.1 x 0.27 inches, compared to 6.2 x 5 x 0.25 inches for the Galaxy Z Fold 3.



As for everything else, expect a larger 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, along with the main shooter being upgraded to a 50MP sensor, alongside the 12MP telephoto and ultrawide cameras. Plus, we'll see the SnapDragon 8+ Gen 1 under the hood.