Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 leaks confirm all the features we were hoping for

The words “Samsung” and “leaks” go together like bread and butter, which is why it comes as no surprise that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 have been leaked in real-world photos.

Not only that, but thanks to the Bosnian carrier "m:tel" (discovered by GSM Arena ), we also know pretty much the full spec sheet for these two foldables — set to be announced tomorrow at Samsung’s Unpacked event and available to buy from August 27.

Flippin’ ‘eck!

Yes, I’m British. Was that not already clear by my surname? Anyway, let’s talk about what will surely be the bestseller of the two: the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The design remains largely unchanged from the homage to the flip phones of old that we know and love, except for this new blue colorway in the leaked photos. But the big differences come under the hood, with spec bumps that make us optimistic about this phone coming into its own as a mainstream daily driver.

Super Samsung sleuths may have already noticed that the Flip 4 is a little bit taller and thicker than the Flip 3. That is to make way for two things:

A larger 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2640 x 1080-pixel resolution.

A larger 3,700 mAh battery.

The last significant update is a jump to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset (with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage), but it’s these first two that we are most excited about. With a 3,300mAh cell, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was not great for all-day endurance.

But the extra 400mAh of capacity, along with some intense power saving in Samsung’s software, could make all the difference here.

Folding out

Finally, the Galaxy Z Fold 4. No changes to the battery capacity or dimensions here, but beyond the bump to Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (12GB RAM and 256GB storage) in this foldable beast, the big difference comes in the camera system.

In the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 , you got a great 12MP triple camera system. This time around, however, that main shooter has been upgraded to a 50MP sensor, alongside the 12MP telephoto and ultrawide cameras.

Outlook

So we now know what the internal upgrades will be, which makes these set to be some seriously competitive phones heading into the fall. But our questions about reliability and structural strength are still up in the air.

Will Samsung address the lack of dust resistance? Will the water resistance be upgraded? Let’s hope we get the right answers at Samsung's Unpacked event on August 10.